Latest Windows 11 security patch might be breaking SSDs under heavy workloads — users report disappearing drives following file transfers, including some that cannot be recovered after a reboot

Some say continuous transfers exceeding 50GB can cause drives to vanish from the OS

A Western Digital Blue SA510 SATA SSD placed on a desk next to a laptop
Microsoft’s latest security update for Windows 11 is allegedly causing SSD failures during heavy file transfers. The issue was reported by X user Nekorusukii @Necoru_cat, who was updating Cyberpunk 2077 on a system running Windows 11 24H2 with the KB5063878 update installed, when the SSD on which the game was installed disappeared from the operating system.

An investigation by the user reveals a potential bug that appears during continuous file transfers on certain storage devices, particularly when the transfer exceeds 50GB and the drive is over 60% full. In these cases, the SSD can sometimes disappear from within the operating system. While restarting the PC makes the SSD visible again, the issue seems to occur again as soon as a large data transfer is performed again.

Test summary of various SSDs done to check failures during heavy data transfer workloads

Nekorusukii has listed the complete findings and explains that the SSDs were tested only on his own system, so the results may not offer enough proof on the real-time performance of these drives. Additionally, they do not assert that the Windows 11 24H2 KB5063878 or the previously released KB5062660 updates are directly responsible for the issues. However, a separate report by Japanese outlet NichePCGamer has further identified at least eight users on X who are facing similar issues on their respective drives.

According to a user with a SanDisk Extreme Pro M.2 NVMe 3D SSD, the drive became inaccessible after installing a 50GB update for Honkai: Star Rail. Although restarting the system resolved the issue, the user encountered it again on multiple occasions in August. Suspecting the KB5062660 update as the cause, the user deleted the update file, after which the problem no longer occurred.

By the looks of it, the issue doesn’t seem to be widespread. While we wait for Microsoft and SSD manufacturers to acknowledge the bug, it is best to stay cautious, especially if you are dealing with large continuous file transfers on systems running the latest Windows 11 KB5063878 update. We've reached out to Phison specifically regarding the issue, but the company wasn't immediately available for comment.

  • Alvar "Miles" Udell
    50gb+ to a drive with a certain controller that has over 60% usage does sound niche as far as the number of Windows Insiders who would have it goes, but given the size of the Windows Insider program it's difficult to imagine this wasn't triggered before wide release, especially given the SK Hynix P41 Platinum is one of the best drives you can/could get for your money.
    Reply
  • das_stig
    50gb+ in corporate world is nothing if you're reimaging or those working with videos. and even if they aren't corporate drives are normally as cheap as the OEMs can make them so may be more volatile.
    Reply