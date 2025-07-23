There's no denying that the Trident Z5 Neo RGB DDR5-6000 C26 is an incredibly fast 96GB memory kit. To maximize its performance, ensure that you pair it with an AMD system.

The Trident Z5 Neo RGB DDR5-6000 C26 can compete with the best RAM options available today. DDR5 has brought notable improvements in terms of memory frequency, but we're more appreciative of the increased capacity of individual modules. For example, the jump from 32GB to 48GB means a 50% increase in capacity per module. It enables configurations like 192GB on a four-DIMM motherboard and 96GB on a dual-DIMM setup. That opens up new possibilities.

Hailing from G.Skill's Trident Z5 Neo series, this 96GB memory kit runs at DDR5-6000, a universally considered sweet spot for Ryzen chips, across two 48GB modules. The configuration is ideal for compact builds that lack the luxury of multiple memory slots.

The Trident Z5 series has multiple iterations, but all variants share a consistent, aggressive design characterized by sharp-looking fins. The Trident Z5 Neo lineup, available with or without RGB, features three color options: white, metallic silver, and matte black. As always, the aluminum heat spreader features a black, brushed aluminum strip at its center, proudly displaying G.Skill's branding. The Trident Z5 Neo RGB memory modules are 1.65 inches (42mm) tall. While this generally isn't an issue, if you have a large CPU air cooler, it's wise to verify the clearance.

As the name suggests, these modules feature an RGB diffuser on top of the heat spreader. G.Skill offers the Trident Z Lighting Control software for customizing lighting effects, but if you prefer, you can also use your motherboard's software. The Trident Z5 Neo RGB is compatible with many ecosystems, including Asus Aura Sync, Gigabyte RGB Fusion 2.0, MSI Mystic Light Sync, and ASRock Polychrome Sync.

The 48GB memory modules have a dual-rank design and are equipped with eight integrated circuits (ICs) on each side of the black PCB. G.Skill employs SK hynix H5CGD8MHBDX021 (M-die) ICs on these memory modules. Each IC has a capacity of 3GB. The power management integrated circuit (PMIC) is designated as the APW8502C-HD389, indicating its origin from the Taiwanese supplier ANPEC.

The stock settings for the Trident Z5 Neo RGB force the memory modules to run at DDR5-5600 with timings of 46-45-45-90. The AMD EXPO profile, the only one onboard, sets the memory to DDR5-6000 with 26-36-36-96 timings and a DRAM voltage of 1.45V. For additional details on timings and frequency choices, refer to our PC Memory 101 feature and the How to Shop for RAM article.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Memory Kit Part Number Capacity Data Rate Primary Timings Voltage Warranty Kingston Fury Renegade KF564C32RSK2-96 2 x 48GB DDR5-6400 (XMP) 32-39-39-80 (2T) 1.40 Lifetime G.Skill Trident Z5 RGB F5-6400J3239F48GX2-TZ5RW 2 x 48GB DDR5-6400 (XMP) 32-39-39-102 (2T) 1.35 Lifetime G.Skill Trident Z5 Neo RGB F5-6000J2636H48GX2-TZ5NRW 2 x 48GB DDR5-6000 (EXPO) 26-36-36-96 (2T) 1.45 Lifetime

The Intel system comprises the Core Ultra 9 285K and the MSI MEG Z890 Unify-X (7E20v1A41 firmware). In contrast, the AMD system employs the Ryzen 9 9900X and MSI MPG X870E Carbon WiFi (7E49v1A23 firmware). The Corsair iCUE Link Titan 360 RX LCD CPU liquid cooler effectively maintains the operating temperatures of both the Arrow Lake and Zen 5 processors under optimal conditions.

The MSI GeForce RTX 4080 16GB Gaming X Trio addresses the more graphics-intensive workloads, ensuring that our gaming RAM benchmarks do not have a graphics bottleneck. TeamGroup's A440 Lite PCIe 4.0 SSD balances performance and storage capacity, with 2TB of high-speed storage up to 7,400 MB/s for our Windows 11 24H2 installation, benchmarking software, and games.

Meanwhile, the Corsair RM1000x Shift ATX 3.0 power supply delivers a reliable and ample power source to our test systems, directly feeding the GeForce RTX 4080 with a native 16-pin (12VHPWR) power cable. Finally, the Streacom BC1 open-air test bench accommodates all of our hardware.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Component Intel System AMD System Processor Intel Core Ultra 9 285K AMD Ryzen 9 9900X Motherboard MSI MEG Z890 Unify-X MSI MPG X870E Carbon WiFi Graphics Card MSI GeForce RTX 4080 16GB Gaming X Trio MSI GeForce RTX 4080 16GB Gaming X Trio Storage TeamGroup A440 Lite 2TB TeamGroup A440 Lite 2TB Cooling Corsair iCUE Link Titan 360 RX LCD Corsair iCUE Link Titan 360 RX LCD Power Supply Corsair RM1000x Shift Corsair RM1000x Shift Case Streacom BC1 Streacom BC1

Intel Performance

The Trident Z5 Neo RGB memory kit ranked last overall on the Intel platform for application performance. However, in gaming, it performed well and led the competition. Notable results were seen in Adobe Premiere, Corona 12, V-Ray 8, and LuxMark.

AMD Performance

The memory kit delivered its best performance on the AMD platform, as expected, since it's designed for it. It dominated in the majority of the benchmarks and easily surpassed the other two memory kits in both application and gaming performance.

Overclocking and Latency Tuning

The memory kit already needs 1.45V to operate at its advertised speed, so we increased it to 1.5V to allow for overclocking. Unfortunately, exceeding DDR5-6000 was not feasible without loosening the CAS Latency (CL) from 26 to 30. We managed to reach DDR5-6133, and it could probably go higher, but would require sacrificing the timings.

Lowest Stable Timings

Swipe to scroll horizontally Memory Kit DDR5-6000 (1.5V) DDR5-6133 (1.5V) DDR5-6400 (1.45V) DDR5-6800 (1.45V) G.Skill Trident Z5 RGB DDR5-6400 C32 N/A N/A 30-36-36-80 (2T) 32-39-39-80 (2T) Kingston Fury Renegade DDR5-6400 C32 N/A N/A 30-36-36-80 (2T) 32-39-39-80 (2T) G.Skill Trident Z5 Neo RGB DDR5-6000 C26 26-36-36-76 (2T) 30-36-36-96 (2T) N/A N/A

The memory already operated at very tight timings for a DDR5-6000 kit at this capacity, so further improvements were unlikely even with the DRAM voltage at 1.5V. Our assumption was correct—we could only reduce the tRAS from 96 to 76.

Bottom Line

The Trident Z5 Neo RGB DDR5-6000 C26 is a fantastic memory kit that offers exceptional performance, making it an excellent choice for your setup. Explicitly designed for AMD systems, it's stable and effortless to set up thanks to AMD EXPO support. Although its overclocking capabilities aren't extraordinary, most buyers opting for a 96GB memory kit won't find this to be a problem. It's a reliable and user-friendly option to consider, especially for AMD Ryzen processor owners.

While DDR5 prices are gradually decreasing, 96GB memory kits remain a significant investment. The Trident Z5 Neo RGB DDR5-6000 C26 costs $479.99, making it a premium memory kit that may not appeal to everyone. Nonetheless, if you need a 96GB kit or want to maximize memory on a dual-DIMM motherboard, the Trident Z5 Neo RGB DDR5-6000 C26 stands out as a top choice.