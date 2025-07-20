TeamGroup T-Create Expert DDR5-6000 C34 2x32GB Review: Expertly Designed For Professionals

The T-Create Expert DDR5-6000 C34 is a memory kit that's worth considering if you're not overly fixated on top-tier performance.

Why you can trust Tom's Hardware Our expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing products and services so you can choose the best for you. Find out more about how we test.

The T-Create Expert DDR5-6000 C34 is a new memory kit from TeamGroup that aims to rival the best RAM on the retail market. Computer hardware brands generally have a range of sub-brands to facilitate the categorization of their products. TeamGroup has consistently marketed its products under two distinct sub-brands: The T-Force series targets gamers and enthusiasts, while the T-Create series focuses on professionals or workstation users. Unlike the former, which is characterized by aggressive and flashy designs, the latter's products adopt a more serious tone. The Expert lineup of computer memory falls under the T-Create sub-brand.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The T-Create Expert memory modules have an extremely minimalist design. They feature an aluminum heat spreader with a sandblasted finish that feels pleasant to the touch. There are ventilation holes on top of the heat spreader to aid with heat dissipation. TeamGroup provides black and white color options for the T-Create Expert DDR5 memory kits.

The branding on the memory modules is minimal, featuring only the T-Create and Expert logos, both painted in gold, on the heat spreader. The memory modules feature a low-profile design, measuring just 1.26 inches (32mm) tall with the heat spreader attached. This compact size ensures you can easily squeeze the T-Create Expert memory modules beneath your CPU air cooler.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

This is a 64GB memory kit, with each module having a capacity of 32GB. The modules are constructed with a dual-rank design and are equipped with 16 integrated circuits (ICs), eight on each side of the black PCB. The H5CG48MEBDX014 (M-die) ICs, which have a capacity of 2GB, originate from SK hynix's camp. Additionally, the power management integrated circuit (PMIC) has been identified as the 0P=BL IYJ from Richtek.

When initially installed, the T-Create Expert memory modules operate at DDR5-4800 with default timings of 40-40-40-77. To enhance their performance, you can enable either Intel XMP 3.0 or AMD EXPO, depending on your platform. TeamGroup offers two convenient memory profiles: the primary profile operates at DDR5-6000 with timings of 34-44-44-84 at 1.35V, while the fallback profile is designed for DDR5-5600 with timings of 40-40-40-84 at 1.3V. For additional details on timings and frequency options, consult our PC Memory 101 feature and the How to Shop for RAM guide.

Comparison Hardware

Swipe to scroll horizontally Memory Kit Part Number Capacity Data Rate Primary Timings Voltage Warranty Corsair Dominator Titanium First Edition CMP64GX5M2X6600C32FEW 2 x 32GB DDR5-6600 (XMP) 32-39-39-76 (2T) 1.40 Lifetime G.Skill Trident Z5 RGB F5-6400J3239G32GX2-TZ5RW 2 x 32GB DDR5-6400 (XMP) 32-39-39-102 (2T) 1.40 Lifetime TeamGroup T-Create Expert CTCWD564G6000HC34BDC01 2 x 32GB DDR5-6000 (XMP & EXPO) 34-44-44-84 (2T) 1.35 Lifetime

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The Intel system comprises the Core Ultra 9 285K and the MSI MEG Z890 Unify-X (7E20v1A41 firmware). In contrast, the AMD system employs the Ryzen 9 9900X and MSI MPG X870E Carbon WiFi (7E49v1A23 firmware). The Corsair iCUE Link Titan 360 RX LCD CPU liquid cooler effectively maintains the operating temperatures of both the Arrow Lake and Zen 5 processors under optimal conditions.

The MSI GeForce RTX 4080 16GB Gaming X Trio addresses the more graphics-intensive workloads, ensuring that our gaming RAM benchmarks do not have a graphics bottleneck. TeamGroup's A440 Lite PCIe 4.0 SSD strikes a balance between performance and storage capacity, offering 2TB of high-speed storage that reaches speeds of up to 7,400 MB/s, making it ideal for our Windows 11 24H2 installation, benchmarking software, and games.

Meanwhile, the Corsair RM1000x Shift ATX 3.0 power supply delivers a reliable and ample power source to our test systems, directly feeding the GeForce RTX 4080 with a native 16-pin (12VHPWR) power cable. Finally, the Streacom BC1 open-air test bench accommodates all of our hardware.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Component Intel System AMD System Processor Intel Core Ultra 9 285K AMD Ryzen 9 9900X Motherboard MSI MEG Z890 Unify-X MSI MPG X870E Carbon WiFi Graphics Card MSI GeForce RTX 4080 16GB Gaming X Trio MSI GeForce RTX 4080 16GB Gaming X Trio Storage TeamGroup A440 Lite 2TB TeamGroup A440 Lite 2TB Cooling Corsair iCUE Link Titan 360 RX LCD Corsair iCUE Link Titan 360 RX LCD Power Supply Corsair RM1000x Shift Corsair RM1000x Shift Case Streacom BC1 Streacom BC1

Intel Performance

Image 1 of 22 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The T-Create Expert was not the fastest memory kit overall. Nonetheless, the memory kit demonstrated commendable performance in specific workloads, such as Adobe Lightroom and Adobe Premiere, where it surpassed the other two competing memory kits. It was behind in gaming performance, but the margin wasn't significant.

AMD Performance

Image 1 of 22 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The memory kit's performance on the AMD platform saw a slight improvement. It ranked second overall but was at the bottom for gaming performance. Its best results were in Adobe Lightroom, Corona 12, and 7-Zip workloads.

Overclocking and Latency Tuning

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Overclocking was definitely a weak point for the T-Create Expert memory kit. Even after raising the DRAM voltage to 1.45V, we only achieved DDR5-6200. The main compromise was loosening the timings to 38-38-38-78 to maintain stability during overclocking.

Lowest Stable Timings

Swipe to scroll horizontally Memory Kit DDR5-6000 (1.45V) DDR5-6200 (1.45V) DDR5-6400 (1.45V) DDR5-6600 (1.45V) DDR5-6800 (1.45V) G.Skill Trident Z5 RGB DDR5-6400 C32 N/A N/A 32-37-37-77 (2T) N/A 32-39-39-102 (2T) Corsair Dominator Titanium First Edition DDR5-6600 C32 N/A N/A N/A 32-37-37-76 (2T) 34-39-39-76 (2T) TeamGroup T-Create Expert DDR5-6400 C34 34-36-36-76 (2T) 38-38-38-78 (2T) N/A N/A N/A

There was potential for optimization at DDR5-6000, primarily through voltage adjustments. Increasing the voltage to 1.45V allowed lowering tRCD, tRP, and tRAS from 44-44-84 to 36-36-76, but CAS Latency (CL) could not be reduced below 34 clock cycles.

Bottom Line

The T-Create Expert DDR5-6000 C34 offers a capacity point that may be excessive for most users or gamers. Nonetheless, it's designed for professionals where ample memory is often essential for their work. The kit strikes a good balance between performance and compatibility. DDR5-6000 is easy on most platforms. Features like Intel XMP 3.0 and AMD EXPO facilitate quick and straightforward setup. Although its performance is respectable, it doesn't match the speed of high-end enthusiast memory kits.

The pricing of the memory kit is reasonable, but there is room for improvement. The T-Create Expert DDR5-6000 C34 currently retails at approximately $176.99. Although not excessively expensive, alternative DDR5-6000 2x32GB options are available on the market at lower prices and with substantially superior timings. Since memory prices fluctuate widely, the cost of the T-Create Expert DDR5-6000 C34 might drop in the future, making it a more attractive option.