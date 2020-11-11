RAM Benchmark Hierarchy: Fastest DDR4 Memory Kits for AMD and Intel

Although often overlooked, RAM (Random Access Memory) is one of the most important pieces of hardware of any system. The right or the wrong memory kit can have a big impact on your system's overall performance in gaming, productivity, and (if you don't have enough of it) overall sluggishness. So it's always best to reference our Best RAM list to find the best deals.
Companies regularly release new memory kits with varying speeds, timings, capacities, and ranks, making the process of sifting through seemingly endless models surprisingly time-consuming. Our RAM hierarchy aims to provide you with a simple database that ranks the best memory kits on the market based on performance.
To keep the ranking as objective as possible, we use a geometric mean of our memory benchmarking results and discard the intangibles, like aesthetics and overclocking headroom. (We've got those details in the individual RAM reviews.) Furthermore, we suspect that many of you would value performance over anything else. However, the geometric means don't always tell the whole story: If you're looking for performance in a specific workload or for gaming, we recommend taking a look at the full review of the memory kit you have in mind.
The score is a result of the geometric mean from our memory benchmarks suite that includes scripted and real-world tests for Microsoft Office, Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Premiere, Cinebench R20, Corona benchmark, 7-Zip compression and decompression, Handbrake x264 and x265 conversion, LuxMark, and Y-Cruncher.
For the sake of simplicity, we've separated the memory kits into different categories according to their densities. We ranked the memory kits for each capacity from best to worst for both Intel and AMD systems.
The score on our hierarchy may differ slightly from the geometric mean in the individual review. The discrepancy is because we strive to provide you with results on the most recent and relevant Intel and AMD platforms. Keeping the metrics in the table as up-to-date as possible involves retesting every single memory kit on the list when there's been a substantial change in either of our test systems, such as a new processor, motherboard, or graphics card (or even new firmware revisions), just to name a few.
Memory pricing is very volatile. We've restrained ourselves from providing a price-to-performance value since it would only capture the pricing for one static moment in time, and memory pricing fluctuates far too much for that. That means that while you can see up-to-date pricing listed in each table below, the performance measurements don't take that pricing into account.
If you're split between two particular kits, you can always evaluate your options on your own by dividing the real-time pricing by the geometric mean. Obviously, you'll be looking for low values, as a lower number represents a better bang for your buck.
The Best RAM For Intel Systems
Best 16GB (2x8GB) Memory Kits for Intel Systems
|Memory Kit
|Score
|Data Rate
|Timings
|Voltage (V)
|Part Number
|Availability
|TeamGroup T-Force Xtreem ARGB
|779.12
|DDR4-3600
|14-15-15-35
|1.45
|TF10D416G3600HC14CDC01
|Team Group T-Force XTREEM ARGB 16GB (2x 8GB)
|Klevv Cras XR
|770.99
|DDR4-4000
|19-25-25-45
|1.40
|KD48GU880-40B190Z
|N/A
|G.Skill Trident Z Neo
|770.92
|DDR4-3600
|14-15-15-35
|1.45
|F4-3600C14D-16GTZNB
|G.Skill Trident Z Neo DDR4-3600
|Adata XPG Spectrix D60G
|767.74
|DDR4-3600
|14-15-15-35
|1.45
|AX4U360038G14C-DT60
|Adata XPG Spectrix D60G DDR4-3600 (2x 8GB)
|Adata XPG Spectrix D50
|767.48
|DDR4-3600
|18-20-20-42
|1.35
|AX4U360038G18A-DT50
|Adata XPG Spectrix D50 DDR4-3600 C18 2x8GB
|Gigabyte Aorus RGB Memory
|765.99
|DDR4-3600
|18-19-19-39
|1.35
|GP-AR36C18S8K2HU416R
|Gigabyte Aorus RGB Memory DDR4-3600 C18 2x8GB
|HP V8
|763.17
|DDR4-3600
|18-20-20-40
|1.35
|8MG07AA#ABC
|HP V8 DDR4-3600 C18 2x8GB
|GeIL Orion AMD Edition
|743.44
|DDR4-3600
|18-22-22-42
|1.35
|GAOR416GB3600C18BDC
|GeIL Orion AMD Edition DDR4-3600 C18 2x8GB
|Lexar UDIMM
|734.71
|DDR4-2666
|19-19-19-43
|1.20
|LD4AU008G-R2666U
|Lexar DDR4-2666 C19 2x8GB
|Thermaltake ToughRAM RGB
|N/A
|DDR4-4600
|19-26-26-45
|1.50
|R009D408GX2-4600C19A
|Thermaltake ToughRAM RGB DDR4-4600 C19 2x8GB
|Patriot Viper 4 Blackout
|N/A
|DDR4-4400
|18-26-26-46
|1.45
|PVB416G440C8K
|Patriot Viper 4 Blackout DDR4-4400 C18 2x8GB
Best 32GB (2x16GB) Memory Kits for Intel Systems
|Memory Kit
|Score
|Data Rate
|Timings
|Voltage (V)
|Part Number
|Availability
|G.Skill Trident Z Royal
|810.30
|DDR4-4000
|17-18-18-38
|1.40
|F4-4000C17D-32GTRGB
|G.Skill Trident Z Royal DDR4-4000 C17 2x16GB
|G.Skill Trident Z Neo
|803.54
|DDR4-3600
|16-16-16-36
|1.35
|F4-3600C16D-32GTZN
|G.Skill Trident Z Neo DDR4-3600 C16 2x16GB
|Klevv Bolt XR
|797.36
|DDR4-3600
|18-22-22-42
|1.35
|KD4AGU880-36A180C
|N/A
|Crucial Ballistix Max RGB
|782.38
|DDR4-4000
|18-22-22-42
|1.35
|BLM2K16G40C18U4BL
|Crucial Ballistix Max RGB DDR4-4000 C18 2x16GB
Best 64GB (2x32GB) Memory Kits for Intel Systems
|Memory Kit
|Score
|Data Rate
|Timings
|Voltage (V)
|Part Number
|Availability
|Crucial Ballistix
|799.25
|DDR4-3200
|16-18-18-36
|1.35
|BL2K32G32C16U4W
|Crucial Ballistix DDR4-3200 C16 2x32GB
|Patriot Viper Steel
|795.26
|DDR4-3600
|18-20-20-40
|1.35
|PVS464G360C8K
|Patriot Viper Steel Series DDR4 64GB (2x 32GB) 3600MHz Kit
|TeamGroup T-Create Classic 10L
|779.14
|DDR4-3200
|22-22-22-52
|1.20
|TTCCD464G3200HC22DC01
|TeamGroup T-Create Classic 10L DDR4-3200 C22 2x32GB
The Best RAM For AMD Systems
Best 16GB (2x8GB) Memory Kits for AMD Systems
|Memory Kit
|Score
|Data Rate
|Timings
|Voltage (V)
|Part Number
|Buying Link
|G.Skill Trident Z Neo
|632.48
|DDR4-3600
|14-15-15-35
|1.45
|F4-3600C14D-16GTZNB
|G.Skill Trident Z Neo DDR4-3600
|TeamGroup T-Force Xtreem ARGB
|632.06
|DDR4-3600
|14-15-15-35
|1.45
|TF10D416G3600HC14CDC01
|Team Group T-Force XTREEM ARGB 16GB (2x 8GB)
|Adata XPG Spectrix D60G
|630.99
|DDR4-3600
|14-15-15-35
|1.45
|AX4U360038G14C-DT60
|Adata XPG Spectrix D60G DDR4-3600 (2x 8GB)
|Gigabyte Aorus RGB Memory
|629.16
|DDR4-3600
|18-19-19-39
|1.35
|GP-AR36C18S8K2HU416R
|Gigabyte Aorus RGB Memory DDR4-3600 C18 2x8GB
|Adata XPG Spectrix D50
|626.59
|DDR4-3600
|18-20-20-42
|1.35
|AX4U360038G18A-DT50
|Adata XPG Spectrix D50 DDR4-3600 C18 2x8GB
|Thermaltake ToughRAM RGB
|625.89
|DDR4-4600
|19-26-26-45
|1.50
|R009D408GX2-4600C19A
|Thermaltake ToughRAM RGB DDR4-4600 C19 2x8GB
|GeIL Orion AMD Edition
|625.26
|DDR4-3600
|18-22-22-42
|1.35
|GAOR416GB3600C18BDC
|GeIL Orion AMD Edition DDR4-3600 C18 2x8GB
|Patriot Viper 4 Blackout
|625.01
|DDR4-4400
|18-26-26-46
|1.45
|PVB416G440C8K
|Patriot Viper 4 Blackout DDR4-4400 C18 2x8GB
|HP V8
|624.06
|DDR4-3600
|18-20-20-40
|1.35
|8MG07AA#ABC
|HP V8 DDR4-3600 C18 2x8GB
|Klevv Cras XR
|622.25
|DDR4-4000
|19-25-25-45
|1.40
|KD48GU880-40B190Z
|N/A
|Lexar UDIMM
|607.51
|DDR4-2666
|19-19-19-43
|1.20
|LD4AU008G-R2666U
|Lexar DDR4-2666 C19 2x8GB
Best 32GB (2x16GB) Memory Kits for AMD Systems
|Memory Kit
|Score
|Data Rate
|Timings
|Voltage (V)
|Part Number
|Buying Link
|G.Skill Trident Z Neo
|645.78
|DDR4-3600
|16-16-16-36
|1.35
|F4-3600C16D-32GTZN
|G.Skill Trident Z Neo DDR4-3600 C16 2x16GB
|Klevv Bolt XR
|644.31
|DDR4-3600
|18-22-22-42
|1.35
|KD4AGU880-36A180C
|N/A
|G.Skill Trident Z Royal
|639.44
|DDR4-4000
|17-18-18-38
|1.40
|F4-4000C17D-32GTRGB
|G.Skill Trident Z Royal DDR4-4000 C17 2x16GB
|Crucial Ballistix Max RGB
|634.82
|DDR4-4000
|18-22-22-42
|1.35
|BLM2K16G40C18U4BL
|Crucial Ballistix Max RGB DDR4-4000 C18 2x16GB
Best 64GB (2x32GB) Memory Kits for AMD Systems
|Memory Kit
|Score
|Data Rate
|Timings
|Voltage (V)
|Part Number
|Buying Link
|Patriot Viper Steel
|638.07
|DDR4-3600
|18-20-20-40
|1.35
|PVS464G360C8K
|Patriot Viper Steel Series DDR4 64GB (2x 32GB) 3600MHz Kit
|Crucial Ballistix
|636.13
|DDR4-3200
|16-18-18-36
|1.35
|BL2K32G32C16U4W
|Crucial Ballistix DDR4-3200 C16 2x32GB
|TeamGroup T-Create Classic 10L
|626.18
|DDR4-3200
|22-22-22-52
|1.200
|TTCCD464G3200HC22DC01
|TeamGroup T-Create Classic 10L DDR4-3200 C22 2x32GB
Processors and Official Supported Memory Frequency
Once upon a time, the memory controller resided on the motherboard itself. As processors and motherboards evolved, chipmakers eventually moved the memory controller onto the chips. Therefore, Intel and AMD specify the official supported memory frequency that's supported on each generation of their processors. Unless you have a very good sample, drifting far away from the supported frequency will require manual tweaking to get the memory to play nice with your processor. For the best plug-n-play experience, you should pick up a memory kit that doesn't surpass the supported frequency.
There are two important things to take into account if you want to run memory that's faster than the official specification for your processor. For starters, the quality of your processor's IMC (integrated memory controller) determines if you can post with high-speed memory. Since no two processors are equal and you can't judge a chip's IMC until you test it, it's down to the silicon lottery.
Secondly, you need to ensure that the motherboard supports the frequency of the memory kit that you have your eyes on. A quick trip to your motherboard's user manual or product page should give you the information that you need. Furthermore, the motherboard's memory QVL (Qualified Vendors List) is very helpful as it'll tell you whether a specific memory kit has been tested and validated on the motherboard. But remember that your chip's IMC still plays a bigger role.
In case you're unsure of the memory frequency that your processor supports, we've provided the different standards for the last few generations of AMD and Intel processors. Presently, AMD's existing and looming Ryzen processors are faster, supporting memory modules up to DDR4-3200. Intel's current Comet Lake chips, on the other hand, are qualified to run DDR4-2933 memory.
AMD Desktop Processors
|Processor
|Codename
|Microarchitecture
|Frequency
|Ryzen 5000
|Vermeer
|Zen 3
|DDR4-3200
|Ryzen 3000
|Matisse
|Zen 2
|DDR4-3200
|Ryzen 2000
|Pinnacle Ridge
|Zen+
|DDR4-2933
|Ryzen 1000
|Summit Ridge
|Zen
|DDR4-2666
Intel Desktop Processors
|Processor
|Codename
|Microarchitecture
|Frequency
|10000-series
|Comet Lake
|Comet Lake
|DDR4-2933
|9000-series
|Coffee Lake Refresh
|Coffee Lake
|DDR4-2666
|8000-series
|Coffee Lake
|Coffee Lake
|DDR4-2666
|7000-series
|Kaby Lake
|Kaby Lake
|DDR4-2400
Test Systems
Our current Intel test platform is based of an Intel Core i7-10700K processor. The octa-core chip resides on the Asus ROG Maximus XII Apex motherboard, which employs the 0707 firmware. On the other side, our AMD testbed includes the AMD Ryzen 5 3600 processor and the ASRock B550 Taichi that's running on the 1.30 firmware. An MSI GeForce RTX 2080 Ti Gaming Trio graphics card handles the graphical duties on both test platforms.
|Intel System
|AMD System
|Processor
|Intel Core i7-10700K
|AMD Ryzen 5 3600
|Motherboard
|Asus ROG Maximus XII Apex
|ASRock B550 Taichi
|Graphics Card
|MSI GeForce RTX 2080 Ti Gaming X Trio
|MSI GeForce RTX 2080 Ti Gaming X Trio
|Storage
|Kingston HyperX Savage 480GB
|Kingston HyperX Savage 480GB
|Cooling
|Corsair H115i Pro
|Corsair H115i Pro
|Power Supply
|SeaSonic X-1250 1250W
|SeaSonic X-1250 1250W