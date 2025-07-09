The best DDR5 RAM kits on Amazon Prime Day are as low as $2.17 per GB — grab a bargain upgrade before the impending price apocalypse

If you want to upgrade your PC, adding more RAM is one of the easiest and most cost-effective ways to boost performance. Provided you're not bottlenecked by other components, buying and adding RAM is a simple, straightforward exercise that can improve multitasking for productivity and even gaming performance.

Most likely, you can increase your capacity with a new kit or more modules, or perhaps you can add faster memory for more marginal gains. Either way, Amazon Prime Day is a good time for upgrades in general, so here are some of the best deals on DDR5 memory we've found so far.

32GB DDR5 RAM Prime Day deals

Hopefully you're already rocking at least 16GB of RAM in your PC build. Really, 32GB is so cheap that it's the bare minimum you should be aiming for in the sales right now, so that's where we'll start.

Remember, XMP generally means the RAM is designed for use with Intel CPUs (but it will work just fine with AMD, if at lower speeds), while EXPO denotes use with AMD processors (while compatible with Intel, performance won't be great). In some cases, both are listed, in which case you can use the kit with either.

Swipe to scroll horizontally 32GB DDR5 Kits Kit Buy link $/GB Speed Profile Crucial Pro Overclocking $76 $2.38 DDR5-6000 XMP & EXPO TEAMGROUP T-Create Expert Overclocking $76 $2.38 DDR5-6000 XMP & EXPO Crucial Pro Overclocking $81 $2.53 DDR5-6400 XMP & EXPO Crucial Pro $85 $2.66 DDR5-6400 (XMP & EXPO) XMP & EXPO Corsair Vengeance $86 $2.69 DDR5-6000 (XMP) XMP Klevv Cras V RGB $99 $3.09 DDR5-6400 (XMP & EXPO) XMP & EXPO G.Skill Trident Z5 RGB $117 $3.66 DDR5-6400 (XMP) XMP Corsair Dominator Platinum RGB $176 $5.50 DDR5-6400 (XMP) XMP

Swipe to scroll horizontally 64GB DDR5 Kits Kit Buy link $/GB Speed Profile Crucial Pro Overclocking $139 $2.17 DDR5-6000 XMP & EXPO Crucial Pro Overclocking $139 $2.17 DDR5-6400 XMP & EXPO Crucial Pro $140 $2.19 DDR5-6400 XMP & EXPO Corsair Vengeance $154 $2.41 DDR5-6000 XMP & EXPO Corsair Vengeance RGB $159 $2.48 DDR5-6000 XMP Klevv Cras V RGB $191 $2.98 DDR5-6400 XMP & EXPO G.Skill Trident Z5 RGB $229 $3.58 DDR5-6400 XMP Corsair Dominator Platinum RGB $299 $4.67 DDR5-6400 XMP

As you can see, RAM prices are a lot more disparate than SSDs, both in terms of total cost and price per GB. That being said, there are a lot more options to choose from and a wider range of products, notably because you can choose multiple configurations of capacity and speed. $2.17 is as good as it gets at the moment, making 64GB the sweet spot.



And if you've been considering more RAM at all, now or in the medium-term future, now is probably a good time to buy because prices are on the rise, for a couple of reasons.

