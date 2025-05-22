At Computex 2025, G-Skill has unveiled two new eye-catching DDR5 offerings, demoing a 512GB capacity setup and a new extreme overclock with speeds topping out at over 10,000 MT/s. We took to the floor to bring you the latest.

As mentioned, G-Skill is presenting a new extreme overclock speed demo, showcasing multiple DDR5-10,000+ dual-channel overclocked systems using SK hynix DDR5 ICs. It achieved speeds of up to 10,934 MT/s 24GBx2 using an ASUS ROG Maximus Z890 APEX motherboard and Intel Core Ultra 9 285K CPU.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future)

G-Skill also demoed overclocking on high-capacity DDR5 setups, again using SK hynix DDR5 ICs. We saw a demo of 64 GBx4 at DDR5-7000 CL38 using the ASUS ROG Crosshair X870E Hero, AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D, and on a separate MSI MEG X870E Godlike motherboard with AMD Ryzen 9 9900X.

It also showed 64GBx2 running DDR5-8400 CL48 using an MSI B850 M-ATX motherboard with AMD Ryzen 9600X, and finally 32GBx2 at DDR5-9000 CL48 on the MSI MEG Z890 UNIFY-X motherboard with Intel Core Ultra 9 285K.

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Future)

G-Skill also showed off three "ultra-low latency" spec builds, running DDR5-6000 CL26 192GB (48GBx4) with the MSI MAG B850M MORTAR WIFI motherboard and AMD Ryzen 9 9900X, DDR5-6400 CL28 192GB (48GBx4) with the Gigabyte X870E AORUS MASTER motherboard and AMD Ryzen 9 9900X, and DDR5-8400 CL34 32GB (16GBx2) with the ASUS ROG MAXIMUS Z890 APEX motherboard and Intel Core Ultra 9 285K.

Speed aside, we also got a look at G-Skill's high-capacity offering, an overclocked R-DIMM DDR5-6600 CL42 setup with a monstrous 512GB capacity (64GB x 8), again using SK hynix DDR5 ICs. The system is built on an ASUS Pro WS WRX90E-SAGE SE motherboard and an AMD Ryzen Threadripper PRO 7985WX processor.

(Image credit: Future)

Also on display is a novel DDR5-10000 64GB CAMM2 module (above). Compression Attached Memory Module technology uses connectors arranged in a grid rather than the customary line you'd expect to find on a DIMM. The memory can lie flat on the motherboard, providing more clearance to the CPU for cooling and featuring shorter traces between the CPU and memory modules for improved signal integrity.

The final eyecatcher is a new neon RAM concept dubbed Neox that we can confirm absolutely pops, both standalone and in the systems we saw. Check out the gallery below.

Image 1 of 8 (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future)

