You can snag this 64GB Crucial DDR5-5600 SO-DIMM kit for just $130 at Amazon

At Amazon, Micron's Crucial 64GB DDR5-6000 SO-DIMM RAM kit is listed for its lowest price. The kit consists of two 32GB modules that total up to 64GB. It has a recommended price of $156, but today, you can buy it for just $130. Amazon Prime members can have it delivered within two days.

Navigating the market for RAM can be intimidating if you don't know what to look for. While it's true that more RAM is generally better, it helps to look at other specs like speed and number of modules, which can vary depending on your motherboard's compatibility requirements. Check out our list of the best RAM to see what we personally recommend.

Crucial 64GB DDR5-5600 RAM Kit (2x 32GB): now $130 at Amazon (was $156) This DDR5-5600 kit comes with two 32GB modules of RAM for 64GB. The purchase is backed up by Amazon's return policy and an unspecified warranty from Micro. This is the lowest price we've ever seen for the Crucial 64GB DDR5-5600 RAM kit.

As the name suggests, this kit comes with DDR5-5600 RAM in the form of two 32GB modules for 64GB. If you've been looking to upgrade your RAM and are considering this deal, consider the compatibility of other components in your machine. The motherboard and processor both will need to support up to DDR5-5600 in order to take full advantage of this kit's performance capability.

According to Crucial, the RAM in this kit has a CAS Latency of 46 and timing of 46-45-45. Amazon's 30-day return policy and manufacturer's warranty support the purchase. That said, Micron does not confirm the warranty length for all of its Crucial products, so you may need to follow up with the company for more details.

If you want to examine this offer more closely, check out the Crucial 64GB DDR5-5600 RAM kit (2x 32GB) product listing on Amazon.

