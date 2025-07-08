Crucial's 32GB Pro DDR5 kit at all-time low pricing for Prime Day — 25% off on affordable DDR5-6400 kit that looks good, too

Crucial's White Pro DDR5 2x16GB (32GB) memory kit is at an all-time low price of just $84.99 for Prime Day (25% off). Be sure to grab it as soon as possible if you're in the market for new DDR5 memory; the deal is technically classified as a "Limited time deal" rather than a "Prime Deal," so this sale might disappear before Prime Day is over.

The aforementioned Crucial Pro White kit is a dual-channel kit with 32GB of capacity between two sticks, operating at 6400 MT/s. The kit sports EXPO and XMP compatibility, featuring two profiles each for Intel and AMD's overclocking profiles. The first profile is configured at the RAM's maximum rated speed: 6400 MT/s with 38-40-40-84 primary timings. The secondary profile is designed for systems that can't run the Crucial Pro sticks at their maximum rated frequency, but sport tighter timings to keep latency consistent: 6000 MT/s with 36-38-38-80 primary timings.

The kit itself is geared towards professionals with a simplistic aesthetic, no RGB, and a low-profile form factor that will fit underneath twin-tower heatsinks without an issue. But there's nothing stopping gamers from taking advantage of the Crucial Pro's competitive memory performance.

We reviewed the black version of Crucial's Pro DDR5 memory kits and gave it high praise, being the fastest DDR5-6400 memory kit we had tested up to that time. The only disadvantage we noted was its poor overclocking performance compared to competitors using SK Hynix ICs. However, if you are not into manual overclocking, this is an issue you can overlook.

At just $84.99, Crucial's 2x16GB DDR5 kit is one of the fastest memory kits in the $80-90 price bracket. Most other kits in this price range (with the same 32GB capacity) have inferior frequencies, timings, or both.

This kit is particularly well-suited for AMD systems with a memory frequency that aligns with the sweet spot of AMD's latest Ryzen 9000 series CPUs. 6400 MT/s allows capable Ryzen CPUs to achieve the most optimal memory controller and Infinity Fabric speed ratios that AMD's latest architectures are capable of, thereby improving gaming performance.

