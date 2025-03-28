Crucial Pro Overclocking DDR5-6400 C38 2x16GB Review: Deceitfully Fast

The Crucial Pro Overclocking DDR5-6400 C38 is a very solid memory kit that appeals to both Intel and AMD CPU owners. However, savvy shoppers should check for like-priced kits with lower timings.

Why you can trust Tom's Hardware Our expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing products and services so you can choose the best for you. Find out more about how we test.

The Crucial Pro Overclocking DDR5-6400 C38 represents a memory kit that can indeed challenge even the best RAM available on the retail market. Intel's latest Core Ultra 200S (codenamed Arrow Lake) processors are the first mainstream chips to support DDR5-6400 memory natively. This advancement has enabled memory manufacturers to produce and market fresh DDR5-6400 memory kits for Arrow Lake users. In Crucial's case, the company has already introduced its DDR5-6400 CUDIMMs to the market while concurrently releasing the Pro Overclocking variant that caters to the more demanding consumer.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Like all modern enthusiast-grade memory, the Pro Overclocking memory modules feature an aluminum anodized heat spreader. As always, Crucial offers two color options: matte black or matte white. Micron and Crucial branding are on both sides of the heat spreader, but it's not something that will make you lose sleep. You'll also find the traditional sticker with the specifications on one side, which is easily removable.

The Pro Overclocking memory modules feature a low-profile design that many users will appreciate. At 1.38 inches (35mm) tall, they will likely not get in the way of your air CPU cooler. Nonetheless, it's prudent to double-check if you're using a low-profile CPU cooler.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Due to the resistant adhesive, removing the heat spreader was challenging. Piecing together the various little markings, the Crucial utilizes the 4SD75 D8GVH ICs, which are effectively the company's D-die chips. We're looking at a single-rank design and a single-sided layout with eight 2GB ICs on one side of the black PCB. We identified the power management IC (PMIC) to be the 0H=9J T3Q chip from Richtek.

If you leave the memory as it is, it'll natively run at DDR5-5600 with 46-45-45-90 timings. The Pro Overclocking comes with both Intel XMP 3.0 and AMD EXPO support. You receive two profiles. The primary DDR5-6400 profile is configured for 38-40-40-84, whereas the secondary DDR5-6000 profile has 36-38-38-80 timings. Both profiles require a 1.35V DRAM voltage. See our PC Memory 101 feature and How to Shop for RAM story for more timings and frequency considerations.

Comparison Hardware

Swipe to scroll horizontally Memory Kit Part Number Capacity Data Rate Primary Timings Voltage Warranty Klevv Cras V RGB KD5AGUA80-64A320G 2 x 16GB DDR5-6400 (XMP) 32-38-38-78 (2T) 1.35 Lifetime G.Skill Trident Z5 RGB F5-6400J3239G16GX2-TZ5RK 2 x 16GB DDR5-6400 (XMP) 32-39-39-102 (2T) 1.40 Lifetime Corsair Dominator Platinum RGB CMT32GX5M2X6400C38 2 x 16GB DDR5-6400 (XMP) 38-40-40-84 (2T) 1.35 Lifetime Crucial Pro Overclocking CP2K16G64C38U5B 2 x 16GB DDR5-6400 (XMP & EXPO) 38-40-40-84 (2T) 1.35 Lifetime Crucial CUDIMM CT2K16G64C52CU5 2 x 16GB DDR5-6400 52-52-52-103 (2T) 1.10 Lifetime

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The Intel system comprises the Core Ultra 9 285K and the MSI MEG Z890 Unify-X (7E20v1A41 firmware). In contrast, the AMD system employs the Ryzen 9 9900X and MSI MPG X870E Carbon WiFi (7E49v1A23 firmware). The Corsair iCUE Link Titan 360 RX LCD CPU liquid cooler effectively maintains the operating temperatures of both the Arrow Lake and Zen 5 processors under optimal conditions.

The MSI GeForce RTX 4080 16GB Gaming X Trio addresses the more graphics-intensive workloads, ensuring that our gaming RAM benchmarks do not have a graphics bottleneck. TeamGroup's A440 Lite PCIe 4.0 SSD balances performance and storage capacity, with 2TB of high-speed storage up to 7,400 MB/s for our Windows 11 24H2 installation, benchmarking software, and games.

Meanwhile, the Corsair RM1000x Shift ATX 3.0 power supply delivers a reliable and ample power source to our test systems, directly feeding the GeForce RTX 4080 with a native 16-pin (12VHPWR) power cable. Finally, the Streacom BC1 open-air test bench accommodates all of our hardware.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Component Intel System AMD System Processor Intel Core Ultra 9 285K AMD Ryzen 9 9900X Motherboard MSI MEG Z890 Unify-X MSI MPG X870E Carbon WiFi Graphics Card MSI GeForce RTX 4080 16GB Gaming X Trio MSI GeForce RTX 4080 16GB Gaming X Trio Storage TeamGroup A440 Lite 2TB TeamGroup A440 Lite 2TB Cooling Corsair iCUE Link Titan 360 RX LCD Corsair iCUE Link Titan 360 RX LCD Power Supply Corsair RM1000x Shift Corsair RM1000x Shift Case Streacom BC1 Streacom BC1

Intel Performance

Image 1 of 23 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The Pro Overclocking memory kit exhibited powerful performance across different application workloads. Its notable highlights include Microsoft Office 2021, 7-Zip decompression, HandBrake conversion, and y-cruncher. However, the memory kit ranked in the middle of the pack concerning gaming performance.

AMD Performance

Image 1 of 23 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Crucial's memory kit continued to lead in application performance on the AMD X870 platform. It confidently showcased its prowess in benchmarks, including Adobe applications, Corona 12, HandBrake, and y-cruncher. In contrast to the Intel platform, the Pro Overclocking memory emerged as the top-performing kit for gaming on the AMD platform.

Overclocking and Latency Tuning

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Increasing the voltage from 1.35V to 1.45V enabled the Pro Overclocking to achieve DDR5-6733 from DDR5-6400, maintaining the exact 38-40-40-84 timings. The Crucial memory kit outperformed G.Skill's competing Trident Z5 RGB DDR5-6400 C32 in overclocking, although the latter features superior memory timings (32-39-39-102) at DDR5-6600.

Lowest Stable Timings

Swipe to scroll horizontally Memory Kit DDR5-6400 (1.45V) DDR5-6600 (1.45V) DDR5-6733 (1.45V) DDR5-6800 (1.45V) DDR5-7000 (1.45V) Corsair Dominator Platinum RGB DDR5-6400 C38 32-38-38-78 (2T) N/A N/A N/A 38-40-40-84 (2T) Klevv Cras V RGB DDR5-6400 C32 30-36-36-76 (2T) N/A N/A 32-38-38-78 (2T) N/A Crucial Pro Overclocking DDR5-6400 C38 38-38-38-84 (2T) N/A 38-40-40-84 (2T) N/A N/A G.Skill Trident Z5 RGB DDR5-6400 C32 32-37-37-97 (2T) 32-39-39-102 (2T) N/A N/A N/A Crucial CUDIMM DDR5-6400 C52 N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Micron D-die ICs lag behind competitors in achieving low timings. Whereas quality SK hynix ICs can comfortably operate at a CAS Latency (CL) as low as 30 clock cycles, the Crucial memory modules remain inflexible. Despite the voltage bump from 1.35V to 1.45V, we could only decrease the tRCD and tRP by two clock cycles on the Pro Overclocking memory modules.

Bottom Line

New memory kits are launched daily, making it challenging to declare any one kit the fastest for good. However, during this review, the Crucial Pro Overclocking DDR5-6400 C38 stands out as the fastest DDR5-6400 memory kit we have tested. Its out-of-the-box performance is great, but there is limited room for overclocking, despite the inclusion of 'overclocking' in its name. To clarify, while Crucial's memory kit provides the top-tier performance you expect, there is little wiggle room to extract a vast amount of "free performance" from it.

With a $83.99 price tag, the Crucial Pro Overclocking DDR5-6400 C38 is typically one of those memory kits you could buy without hesitation. However, the DDR5-6400 category is crowded, and competing options within the same price range offer significantly better timings. While we haven't tested some of those memory kits, we can't ignore their existence. This doesn't mean Crucial's memory kit is egregiously overpriced; instead, it faces stiff competition.