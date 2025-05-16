Silicon Power launches its first CUDIMM high-performance DDR5 with speeds of up to 9200MT/s

Silicon Power has unveiled two brand new XPOWER high-performance DDR5 memory modules, the company's first to feature Clocked Unbuffered DIMM technology, as well as an UDIMM module.

Both the XPOWER Cyclone DDR5 RGB CUDIMM and XPOWER Cyclone DDR5 RGB UDIMM feature Intel's Extreme Memory Profile (XMP) 3.0 for one-click overclocking. Both also feature Power Management IC (PMIC) for improved efficiency and stability, as well as On-Die ECC.

The new Cyclone DDR 5 modules feature a 2mm aluminum heatspreader, which Silicon Power says can lower heat by more than 10 degrees C/50 degrees F, as well as an RGB light bar and a striking white aesthetic.

Silicon Power says that its CUDIMM version of the XPOWER Cyclone offers speeds ranging from 8200MT/s to 9200MT/s (based on its own internal testing). There's also CUDIMM's customary built-in Client Clock Driver (CKD) module that Silicon Power says delivers improved signal integrity and tighter timing control.

There's also full support for Intel Core Ultra desktop processors (Series 2) and Intel Z890 series platforms.

The new XPOWER Cyclone DDR5 RGB CUDIMM is available in 48GB capacity (24GBx2) at speeds of 8200/8400/8800/9200 MT/s. There's no word yet on pricing or availability.

Swipe to scroll horizontally XPOWER Cyclone DDR5 RGB CUDIMM Capacity 48GB(24GBx2) Tested Speed 8200 / 8400 / 8800 / 9200 MT/s Dimensions 133.4 x 43.2 x 8.8 mm Color White Density 3G x 8 CAS Latency CL40-52-52-131 (8200) CL40-52-52-134 (8400) CL42-55-55-140 (8800) CL44-56-56-134 (9200) Voltage 1.4V (8200, 8400), 1.45V (8800, 9200) Warranty Limited Lifetime Warranty

CUDIMM technology is vital to preserve and improve signal integrity in DDR5 RAM as speeds increase. JEDEC's most recent specifications dictate that DDR5 operating at over 6400MT/s must feature a CKD in the memory module.

While fully supported on the aforementioned Intel platforms, AMD's AM5 platform doesn't currently support CUDIMMs on its Ryzen 7000 series, while support is limited for Ryzen 8000 and Ryzen 9000-series CPUs.

In a recent interview, AMD confirmed that AM5 can support CUDIMM, but wouldn't be drawn on a release date for support, possibly indicating another generation of CPUs is required for fully-fledged support.

MSI has confirmed that AMD Ryzen 8000 and 9000 processors do support CUDIMM on X870 and 870E motherboards. So while future support improved isn't impossible, there's no guarantee of a timeline or whether AMD can match the heady heights of 9,200 MT/s performance seen on Intel Arrow Lake-S.

