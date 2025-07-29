You can now 3D print your own NAS bay — the N5 Mini supports five drives and even has customizable faceplates

Admirers of the Minisforum N5 NAS setup don't have to go broke to get a taste of this hardware's sleek charm. Maker and developer Jack Harvest has created a 3D printable and budget-friendly mini version called the N5 Mini . In the spirit of the maker community, Harvest opted to make the project open source so anyone can create their own at home for free.

One of the coolest aspects of this N5 Mini design is its flexibility. There's a great deal of compatibility in its design, so you can put it together using pretty much any mini PC you like, while the outside maintains the signature smooth, rounded shape of the Minisforum N5.

Like the original Minisforum N5, this 3D printable version has five bays, supporting up to five separate drives. This enclosure is a little bit smaller than the original, which measures around 199mm. The N5 Mini is designed to be 175mm high, so it can be printed easily on the print bed of the Bambulab A1 Mini.

The official Minisforum N5 NAS devices cost between $730 and $1300 (USD), but the N5 Mini can be produced using about $215. This does not include the cost of the mini PC since this variable will change depending on what you decide to use. The cost includes much more than just filament—you'll need a power supply, cables, and a fan for cooling. You can also 3D print face plates with custom designs for a little personalization.

You will need a couple of filament types to recreate the case just as Harvest designed. Most of the case is constructed using PETG, but TPU is necessary to get the texture right for the feet and offsets.

In the build guide shared by Harvest, he uses a Bambulab A1 Mini, but there's no reason you couldn't use any other printer. That said, the Bambulab A1 Mini isn't a bad choice—we gave it a rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars when reviewing it. It's one of the best 3D printers for beginners, but it's definitely not the only option out there.

Overall, this is a fun DIY option for users who need an NAS but also enjoy making and building things from scratch. There's an added layer of security and control that comes with creating an NAS platform from the ground up, so we definitely understand the appeal. Harvest has saved makers tons of work by creating and sharing the N5 Mini.

