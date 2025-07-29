AMD's Zen 5 gets down to business with new Ryzen Pro 9000 CPUs, according to leak — next-gen enterprise chips to predictably feature up to 12 Zen 5 cores, 65W TDPs

The Ryzen 9000-series (codenamed Granite Ridge) processors have been around for more than a year now. However, based on a tip from hardware enthusiast momomo_us, the Pro versions are likely to be released soon as well.

As is customary with each generation of AMD processors, the mainstream models are released initially, with the Pro variants introduced shortly thereafter. They utilize identical silicon and occasionally share similar specifications. Nonetheless, the distinguishing factor of the Pro variants from the standard versions lies in the incorporation of AMD's Pro technologies that are geared towards businesses.

The hardware leaker exposed the alleged specifications for three SKUs from the Ryzen Pro 9000-series lineup: the Ryzen 9 Pro 9945, the Ryzen 7 Pro 9745, and the Ryzen 5 Pro 9645. The number of models aligns with the previous Ryzen Pro 7000-series (codename Raphael) portfolio. While AMD has previously listed the trio of Zen 5-powered Pro chips for its SI driver for the Radeon AI Pro R9700, the specifications were unknown to us until momomo_us's tweet.

AMD Ryzen Pro 9000-series Processor Specifications*

Swipe to scroll horizontally Processor Cores / Threads Base Clock / Boost Clock (GHz) L3 Cache (MB) TDP (W) Ryzen 9 Pro 9945 12 / 24 3.4 / ? 64 65 Ryzen 9 Pro 7945 12 / 24 3.7 / 5.4 64 65 Ryzen 7 Pro 9745 8 / 16 3.8 / ? 32 65 Ryzen 7 Pro 7745 8 / 16 3.8 / 5.3 32 65 Ryzen 5 Pro 9645 6 / 12 3.9 / ? 32 65 Ryzen 5 Pro 7645 6 / 12 3.8 / 5.1 32 65

*Specifications are unconfirmed.

Since the Ryzen Pro 9000 series uses the same Granite Ridge silicon, its core configurations and L3 cache stay the same. There are no upgrades in that area, but the biggest improvement comes from the new Zen 5 cores.

The Ryzen 9, Ryzen 7, and Ryzen 5 models have 12, eight, and six cores, respectively, consistent with AMD's previous Pro offerings. Interestingly, AMD has never released a 16-core Pro processor.

Since momomo_us didn't share the boost clock speeds, we can only compare the base clock for now. It seems like a mixed bag. While the Ryzen 5 Pro 9645 seemingly has a 100 MHz higher base clock than the Ryzen 5 Pro 7645, the Ryzen 7 Pro 9745 appears to maintain the same base clock as the Ryzen 7 Pro 7745. Meanwhile, the Ryzen 9 Pro 9945 could have a 300 MHz lower base clock.

The Ryzen Pro 9000 series retains the same 65W TDP as its predecessors, according to the tweet. They should also have integrated Radeon graphics, powered by RDNA 2 cores. The chips will be drop-in compatible with the AM5 platform, currently available with both 600-series and 800-series chipsets.

AMD recently unleashed the Ryzen Threadripper 9000 and Threadripper 9000 Pro WX-series processors; therefore, the Ryzen Pro 9000 series shouldn't be far behind.

