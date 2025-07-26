Apple M1 Pro, once a flagship, now feels more like a $12 hair clip — discarded Apple silicon upcycled into geek-chic hair clip jewelry

A silicon enthusiast is taking their obsession to another level by marketing a new line of CPU jewelry. The decorative wearable trinkets we spotted this week are based around Apple Silicon. In the main picture, and the source Tweet below, you can see a collection of nearly 20 Apple M1 SoCs that are set to be transformed into hair clips.

Twitter/X-based @YuuKi_AnS, probably better known for their contributions to the silicon rumor mill, including various high-profile leaks, is the creator behind these upcoming Apple M1 Pro hair clips. The Goofish link in the Tweet doesn’t provide any further images, so what you see above is all we have to get a feel for this new fashion line.

After examining the image in detail, it appears that Yuuki_Ans has already converted about half of their M1 Pro samples into hair clips. You can see 10 of the chips, on the left, seemingly propped up by a colorful hair clip-style assembly affixed to their undersides.

M1 Pro 发卡降价五块钱）-【闲鱼】https://t.co/1Hso6Grhos HU591 「我在闲鱼发布了【发卡】」点击链接直接打开 pic.twitter.com/icYhU1UIDiJuly 21, 2025

You may think that the hair clip assembly, with its plastic appearance, doesn’t offer the premium build to match the Apple M1 Pro’s technical pedigree. However, at a list price of 90 Chinese Yuan (about $12.50), it is hard to grumble about what you get.

According to the Goofish retail site, seven of these hair clips are already reserved. If you want one and have access to this marketplace, moving with haste is recommended.

CPU jewelry has been a thing since 1994

We have covered the interesting and sometimes provocative crossover between tech and fashion many times over the years. Back in 2010, we covered electronic component-based earrings, PCB-based Christmas decorations, and many more ways creators have recycled or upcycled old computer parts. RGB LEDs also have strong crossover potential between technology and fashion.

More recently, we covered the launch of the ultimate fashion accessory to advertise your conspicuous consumption - GPU Purses. Much more affordable, yet more charming, were the WinRAR Messenger bags that we reported on this June.

However, we note that CPU jewelry has its roots dating back to 1994. According to Chipsetc, Intel had a brainwave promotional idea, to sell off flawed Pentium chips as “earrings, pins, link bracelets, cuff links, and even Pentium keychains.”

It is noted that these bejazzled chips were a result of serious production losses from the Intel fabs. Please don’t confuse them with the infamous Floating Point Division bug processors, which were sold to unsuspecting customers until the end of the same year (1994).

