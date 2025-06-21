Truly ‘iconic’ WinRAR Messenger bags are available — at $150, they cost more than five WinRAR licenses

WinRAR and Tern conjured up a surprisingly potent mix of technology and fashion with a truly ‘iconic’ handbag design, back in February. Such was the viral success of this uncannily cool fashion accessory that stocks rapidly evaporated. Now, Tern has put its officially licensed WinRAR Messenger Bag into mass production, with the product again purchasable. Shipments are expected to arrive in September.

the winrar bag is back online pic.twitter.com/hlevcXdUsPJune 19, 2025

Five WinRAR licenses, or one bag?

The ‘WinRAR Archive Messenger Bag tern’, to use its full title, is listed at $150. Having walked through the ordering process online, it looks like you will have to spend more on the product shipping. Happily, for all WinRAR-loving fashionistas across the globe, it is claimed that worldwide shipping is available via DHL.

At $150, this isn’t exactly going to be an impulse buy. That is equivalent to purchasing five WinRAR software licenses—or five times, a notoriously difficult proposition. But if this product has got your attention and kindled your desire, it is worth a closer look at the details and specs.

Various social media posts contain comments about perceived quality, which is slightly concerning. Some question the consistency of the stitching and/or the materials used. We also see it is to be mass-produced in China from ‘100% vegan leather,’ which could be one of several types of material, with an unknown grade. However, there are also comments from owners of the initial stock who seem very happy with their WinRAR Messenger Bags.

Formed from a single rigid compartment “like a lootbox,” these bags close with a magnetic clasp. There’s been a change to the design for this mass-produced unit where the adjustable strap has become detachable, using clips. This WinRAR-branded accessory measures 21.4 x 14 x 7cm (8.4 x 5.5 x 2.75 inches).

Nine other WinRAR licensed items out of stock

It was interesting to see that Tern has produced nine other WinRAR licensed items on its retail site. However, they are all also awaiting stock replenishment (what a missed opportunity). If we had the patience to fill in a form to await stock notifications, we could also be tempted by the WinRAR-inspired jeans, T-shirts, and hat.

