FolderDrive USB-C flash storage drags computer folder icon into the physical world – Skeuomorphism in reverse

Ideas man David Delahunty is behind a new flash storage device which looks like a classic MacOS folder icon dragged into the real world. This USB-C attached 128GB capacity storage product is called the FolderDrive, and it will be available soon for about $40.

We don’t have a lot of technical details for the FolderDrive, something which may disappoint the most hard-nosed segment of the Tom’s Hardware readership. However, this product is admittedly one that is first and foremost “whimsical, minimal,” yet functional. So, if you are simply after the best performance and capacity, you better check our guide to the best flash drives.

Dalhunty’s “literal folder for your digital folders” comes in just a single 128GB capacity option, connects via USB-C, and measures 3.25 wide x 2.5 tall x 0.5-inches thick. That’s the full spec sheet, but it is vaguely promised to be fast, reliable and lightweight - without any stats to back up these assertions.

We might have also thought it came in one color – the old MacOS default kind of light blue. Except, Delahunty’s Twitter/X feed shares a glance at some FolderDrives in a few other MacOS appropriate shades.

Small-scale producer Super Fantastic is Delahunty’s partner for getting this FolderDrive into consumer hands (linked top). It indicates the product will be “3D printed with care." Such attention to detail is important, as this product leans heavy on its appearance for being a “great conversation starter for designers, developers, and tech lovers.”

In the Twitter/X thread, we note a little controversy over another designer who originated a folder-icon-like flash drive a few months earlier. But that is quite a different design, and not in production, as far as we are aware.

a few weeks ago it was an idea and soon it will be available to buy pic.twitter.com/YiRYVrJfmyJuly 3, 2025

Reverse skeuomorphism

Apple might have been a pioneer in popularizing skeuomorphism for computer UIs, and I remember some very striking iOS features and apps using this design direction several years ago. Reversing this idea thus seems attractively retro-whimsical.

Similar products based on Floppy icons, CD icons, and other memorable icons would also be quite fun to bring into the real world. A quick search surfaced some floppy disk USB drives for sale, but not in a cutesy computer UI style design. Along similar lines, there is also the WinRAR bag, which we mentioned recently.

Meanwhile, Delahunty isn’t averse to the charms of the floppy disk icon design, as he also shows off a floppy disk inspired ring (jewelry) on his social media.

