Report claims 'the era of AI hacking has arrived' — good and bad actors leveraging AI in cybersecurity arms race

News
By published

The security industry and the hackers they're supposed to defend against have both increased their use of AI as publicly available agents become more capable.

AI
(Image credit: Shutterstock)

The future of cybersecurity is essentially a digital version of "Rock 'Em Sock 'Em Robots" that pits offensive- and defensive-minded AI against each other—or at least that's the impression given by an NBC report on how the industry views AI.

"In recent months, hackers of seemingly every stripe — cybercriminals, spies, researchers and corporate defenders alike — have started including AI tools into their work," the report said. "LLMs, like ChatGPT, are still error-prone. But they have become remarkably adept at processing language instructions and at translating plain language into computer code, or identifying and summarizing documents."

So AI has proven useful in social engineering attacks like the North Korean tech worker scheme, sped up the rate at which Google's researchers can discover vulnerabilities, and found ways to game the HackerOne leaderboard. NBC also reported that Russian hackers have started embedding AI in malware used against Ukraine to "automatically search the victims’ computers for sensitive files to send back to Moscow."

Follow Tom's Hardware on Google News to get our up-to-date news, analysis, and reviews in your feeds. Make sure to click the Follow button.

Nathaniel Mott
Nathaniel Mott
Freelance News & Features Writer

Nathaniel Mott is a freelance news and features writer for Tom's Hardware US, covering breaking news, security, and the silliest aspects of the tech industry.