CrowdStrike report details scale of North Korea's use of AI in remote work schemes — 320 known cases in the last year, funding nation's weapons programs

The Democratic People's Republic of Korea is using generative AI tools to land agents jobs at tech companies to fund its weapons programs.

CrowdStrike's latest Threat Report includes new information about China's increased targeting of North American telecommunications companies, Russia's continued efforts to support its invasion of Ukraine with cyberespionage, and other trends the security firm witnessed from July 2024 to June 2025. (Presumably excluding the period during which a faulty update to its software brought down global infrastructure.) But of particular interest is the sheer scale of North Korea's AI-supported tech worker schemes.

The company said that in the last 12 months, it has "investigated over 320 incidents where [North Korean] operatives obtained fraudulent employment as remote software developers" and that the hackers have "been able to sustain this pace by interweaving GenAI-powered tools that automate and optimize workflows at every stage of the hiring and employment process." Resumes? Fake. Social accounts? Fake. The person shown during a video call, the headshots, the messages they send? Fake, fake, fake.

