White House considering chip tracking to curb AI hardware smuggling to China amid enforcement gaps — software or hardware tracking could be next step in U.S. export controls over leading-edge AI silicon

News
By published

America's chip policy keeps evolving.

Michael Kratsios during the Bloomberg Tech conference in San Francisco, California, US, on Thursday, June 5, 2025.
(Image credit: David Paul Morris/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

The U.S. is weighing a new approach to protect its lead in artificial intelligence: embedding location-tracking technology directly into high-end chips. The move comes as years of export controls—and recent escalations—have failed to fully stop smuggling into China, leaving policymakers looking for solutions that go beyond paperwork. This involves leading-edge AI GPUs such as Nvidia's H20, which are otherwise already permitted to be sold in China following lengthy bans.

Talking to Bloomberg, Michael Kratsios, Director of the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy and one of the architects of the administration’s AI action plan, confirmed that both software-based and physical tracking solutions are being discussed. "There is discussion about potentially the types of software or physical changes you could make to the chips themselves to do better location-tracking." The idea was explicitly included in the plan unveiled last month, which aims to keep U.S. technology dominant as AI adoption accelerates globally.

TOPICS
Hassam Nasir
Hassam Nasir
Contributing Writer

Hassam Nasir is a die-hard hardware enthusiast with years of experience as a tech editor and writer, focusing on detailed CPU comparisons and general hardware news. When he’s not working, you’ll find him bending tubes for his ever-evolving custom water-loop gaming rig or benchmarking the latest CPUs and GPUs just for fun.