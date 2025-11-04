Huawei launches new homegrown PCs with homemade Chinese CPUs and operating systems

Huawei has introduced two new desktop systems in the Chinese domestic market. The Qingyun W515y and W585y leverage Huawei's homemade Kirin 9000X processor, complemented by the Tongxin UOS V20 or Galaxy Kylin V10 operating systems that aim to unseat Windows in the Chinese market.

The company has not officially unveiled the Kirin 9000X chip to the public yet. However, reports indicate that the octa-core, 16-thread processor, developed by HiSilicon, features a 2.5 GHz base clock. The Kirin 9000X succeeds the Kirin 9000C, which aligns with the recent release of the Qingyun W515y and W585y as direct replacements for the Qingyun W515x and W585x, respectively.

The original Kirin 9000, based on the Arm architecture, comprises three Cortex-A77 cores—one operating at 3.13 GHz and three at 2.54 GHz—and four Cortex-A55 cores at 2.05 GHz. Furthermore, the chip incorporates a 24-core Mali-G78 iGPU. Huawei has released multiple variants of the Kirin 9000 to accommodate various devices, including smartphones, laptops, and desktops. TSMC previously manufactured the Kirin 9000 for Huawei, using the 5nm+ FinFET EUV (N5) process node before the imposition of U.S. trade restrictions.

Huawei has not disclosed the complete specifications of the Qingyun W515y and W585y models. The manufacturer only states that these devices are equipped with quad-channel LPDDR5x memory, an unspecified SSD and hard drive, and offer the option to install an optical drive (DVD-RW). Both the Qingyun W515y and W585y have identical dimensions —11.5 x 3.7 x 12.4 inches (293 x 93 x 315.5 mm) —and weigh 7.9 pounds (3.6 kg) when the optical drive and hard drive are not included. They are the same size as their predecessors but just a bit lighter.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Huawei) (Image credit: Huawei)

Huawei has been vigorously promoting its HarmonyOS operating system across its product range for some time. Consequently, it is surprising that neither of these utilizes this operating system. The previous Qingyun W515x and W585x didn't use HarmonyOS, either. Instead, these devices offer consumers a choice between UOS V20 (Unified Operating System), developed by UnionTech (Tongxin), and Galaxy Kylin V10. Both operating systems are based on Linux with their respective modifications.

The designs of the Qingyun W515y and W585y haven't changed from their predecessors. The case still features a front panel equipped with one USB Type-C port, three USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A ports, and a combined 3.5mm microphone and headphone jack. Conversely, the rear panel is furnished with four USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A ports, a Gigabit Ethernet port, a serial port, three 3.5mm audio connectors, one VGA port, and one HDMI port.

Huawei includes the K100 wired keyboard and M100 wired mouse with the Qingyun W515y and W585y models. The manufacturer has not disclosed the pricing or the availability dates for the new desktops.

