Chinese CPUs Now Work On Domestically-Produced Operating System

MyDrivers reports that China's homegrown Zhaoxin processors are now operational with its self-developed Unity Operating System (UOS). It's no surprise that China wants to stop depending on U.S. technology, and the latest development is an important step towards the country's autonomy. The news come on the tail of new Chinese government restrictions that force Chinese institutions to replace all foreign-powered PC hardware and software with domestically-produced products over a three-year span.

Tongxin Software, the developer behind UOS, has been able to get the KaiXian KX-6000 and KaiSheng KH-30000 processors to work on the desktop and server versions of UOS, respectively. The aforementioned chips are Zhaoxin's latest 16nm parts that sport eight cores with base clock speeds up to 3 GHz. The Chinese CPU maker has already laid out its ambitious plans for the company's next generation of handmade processors.

Thanks to the new integrated display driver in UOS, the KaiXian KX-6000 processors offer improved video and audio performance. The chips also support 3D graphics and ultra-high-definition video decoding, among other features. On the server side, the company says the KaiSheng KH-30000 parts have exhibited excellent stability, and the chips should work fine inside file and database servers.

Tongxin Software will continue to work hand-in-hand with Zhaoxin to optimize and improve application performance with the chipmaker's processors. Tongxin Software is also committed to getting other Chinese-made chips, such as Loongson, FeiTeng, ShenWei, Kunpeng and Hygon, to work with UOS. In due time, the country hopes UOS will have matured enough to replace Microsoft's Windows operating system completely.