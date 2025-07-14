Switch 2 devs are already bleating about performance issues — Donkey Kong Bananza director reveals challenges

Nintendo Switch 2 game developers are already bumping up against the constraints imposed by the new console’s hardware. In an interview with Spain’s La Vanguardia newspaper (machine translation, h/t WinFuture), Donkey Kong Bananza director, Kazuya Takahashi, admitted “performance may drop,” due to the extravagant use of 3D voxel technology in the game’s destructible environment. This is quite an admission from a Nintendo exec behind a flagship first-party title. Takahashi explained that this performance-second decision was given the green light as the team “prioritized fun and gameplay.”

Donkey Kong Bananza – Overview Trailer – Nintendo Switch 2 - YouTube Watch On

Donkey Kong Bananza journeyed down quite an interesting path to the Switch 2, which could partly explain the performance wrinkles. This smashing new 3D platformer and Switch 2 exclusive was originally destined for the Switch. However, this first 3D Donkey Kong outing since Donkey Kong 64 goes all-in on destructible environments to deliver its gameplay thrills.

Destructible environments in this game are extensive, in a kind of sandbox exploration way, where DK can smash his hulking fists through walls, can dig tunnels, and tear off environmental bits and bats for weapon or platforming tool use. It sounds like explosive fun, indeed, but the 3D voxel engine behind the environment is demanding. That’s why the game was pulled back to be prepared for the new Switch 2.

A La Vanguardia reporter asked Takahashi about their experience of “frame drops at certain times and levels,” in what is expected to be the shipping version of Donkey Kong Bananza. “There are several factors to consider. First of all, we intentionally used effects such as hit stop or slow motion to emphasize the impacts. On the other hand, when using voxel technology, there are times when there are big changes and destruction in the scenery,” said the game’s director. “We are aware that in these moments the performance may drop a bit. However, as you say, overall the game can be enjoyed smoothly, and at points where large-scale changes occur, we have prioritized fun and gameplay.” (DeepL, machine translation)

Clearly, there may be a few stutters experienced when the game engine begins to reach its boundaries on the Switch 2 hardware. With Nintendo being aware of this potential issue for gamers, and the always-connected nature of today’s consoles, we hope optimizations will eventually arrive to iron out any startling wrinkles. Or they could just turn up the DLSS knob.

For clues regarding the faltering performance of the Switch 2 in its maiden year, check out our in-depth Switch 2 review and hardware analysis from June.

We note that 3D environment voxel engine games were seen on PC as early as 1992, with Comanche: Maximum Overkill. That game’s proprietary Voxel Space engine was apparently written entirely in assembly language for the best performance.

Stay On the Cutting Edge: Get the Tom's Hardware Newsletter Get Tom's Hardware's best news and in-depth reviews, straight to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Nintendo’s unruly new 3D platformer is due to launch this Thursday (July 17).

Follow Tom's Hardware on Google News to get our up-to-date news, analysis, and reviews in your feeds. Make sure to click the Follow button.