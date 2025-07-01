Nintendo to revise hardware, game, and membership pricing in Canada amid changing market conditions — Switch 2 remains unaffected, change slated for August 1

Nintendo has announced that it is working on a price revision for the original Nintendo Switch console lineup and related products in Canada. As per a brief press note, the original Nintendo Switch, as well as the OLED Model and the Nintendo Switch Lite, will all be part of the price revision. The update will also apply to physical and digital Switch games, accessories, and other Nintendo products, including Amiibo and Nintendo Switch Online memberships.

The company is yet to confirm the exact date when the price revision will take effect, but has noted that the updated pricing will be available on Nintendo’s official Canadian online store starting August 1. The adjustment is being made in response to "market conditions," though Nintendo does not specify which factors, like inflation, logistics, or the newly introduced trade tariffs, might be driving the move. Crucially, Nintendo did not clarify whether it plans to decrease or increase pricing; however, the nature of the announcement and the advanced warning make an increase seem more likely.

At the time of writing, the standard Nintendo Switch is listed at CAD $399, while the OLED model is priced at CAD $449, and the Switch Lite is the cheapest, at CAD $259. Going by the recent global trends, there is a possibility that the prices could increase by 5 to 10%, although at this time it is just a speculation.

The latest announcement marks the second time Nintendo has blamed market conditions as the reason behind a major decision. Back in April, the company had to delay Switch 2 pre-orders in the U.S. and Canada, citing uncertainties surrounding the trade policy and newly announced tariffs by the Trump administration. The pre-orders, originally scheduled to begin on April 9, 2025, were pushed back in order to better understand how trade tariffs and market changes could influence the rollout. Despite the delay in pre-orders, Nintendo stuck with the official launch date for the Switch 2 and managed to launch the console on June 5.

Fortunately, the upcoming change does not apply to the latest Nintendo Switch 2 as well as related accessories. The second-generation hybrid console comes with a larger 7.9-inch display, improved internals, and has managed to become the fastest-selling console with 3.5 million units worldwide in just four days of its release.

