Nintendo will open pre-orders for the Switch 2 in the United States on April 24, the company announced today. The prices will remain unchanged, with the system starting at $449.99 and a bundle with Mario Kart World for $499.99.



US-based pre-orders were delayed shortly after the console's initial announcement "to assess the potential impact of tariffs and evolving market conditions."



Some Switch 2 accessory prices are going to get pricier. A pair of Joy-Con 2 controllers that was originally set at $89.99 will now be $94.99 and the Pro Controller has bumped from $79.99 to $84.99. The Switch 2 camera, dock set, wheel set, and charging grips are all also seeing increases.



"Other adjustments to the price of any Nintendo product are also possible in the future depending on market conditions," Nintendo's announcement reads.



The system is still set to launch on June 5.



Pre-orders were originally set for April 9, but were delayed as Nintendo dealt with the fact that it announced the system on the same day as President Donald Trump announced a sweeping series of tariffs. On April 9, Trump called for a 90-day pause in many tariffs (with the exception of an increase on tariffs on Chinese goods).



Nintendo's titles, Mario Kart World and Donkey Kong Banaza (launching July 17) are not set to see price changes. They're currently listed at $79.99 and $69.99, respectively.



The Switch 2 features a number of improvements over the original system, including a larger display with HDR support, a second USB Type-C port, and a more powerful graphics chip from Nvidia.



The $449.99 price tag is quite a bit more than the original Nintendo Switch, which. launched at $299.99, leading some fans to fill Nintendo's streams with calls to "drop the price."



Nintendo's announcement included an apology for the delay, and that the company "hope[s] this reduces some of the uncertainty our customers may be experiencing."



Stay On the Cutting Edge: Get the Tom's Hardware Newsletter Get Tom's Hardware's best news and in-depth reviews, straight to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors