Nintendo Switch 2 has 'the most advanced graphics ever in a mobile device' – Nvidia CEO hails custom chip efforts ahead of launch

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang is touting the processor in the Nintendo Switch 2 ahead of the new console's launch on June 5, stating that it delivers "performance, intelligence, and beauty in the palm of your hand."



He appeared in a "special edition" of Nintendo's "Creator's Voice" series. The appearance marks a rare discussion of technical specs and a rare inclusion of other partners in the discussion of Nintendo's hardware.

Creator’s Voice Special Edition – Nintendo Switch 2’s Custom Processor - YouTube Watch On

Huang said that the new Nvidia chip "brings together three breakthroughs: the most advanced graphics ever in a mobile device, full hardware ray-tracing, high dynamic range for brighter highlights and deeper shadows, and an architecture that supports backward compatibility."

Nintendo's hardware developers had already confirmed the use of DLSS, and Nvidia didn't delve too deeply into specs when discussing the chip in a blog post, focusing on RT cores and noting that the new chip offers "10x the graphics performance of the Nintendo Switch." Huang also said the Switch 2 features dedicated AI processors to "sharpen, animate, and enhance gameplay in real-time."



In May, Digital Foundry reported the official specs, including eight ARM Cortex A78C cores featuring the ARMv8 64-bit instruction set, a GPU based on Nvidia's two-generation-old Ampere architecture, and a memory subsystem powered by two 6GB LPDDR5X memory modules (12GB total) operating on a 128-bit memory interface.



The console also has 256GB of UFS storage and has a microSD Express card slot that supports additional storage up to 2TB.

Much of the video is actually about Nvidia's part in building the original Switch and honoring Satoru Iwata, the fourth president of Nintendo, who oversaw the console's development but passed away before its launch.



The Switch 2 is launching at $449.99 when it releases on Thursday (a bundle with Mario Kart World will cost $499.99 for a limited time). Pre-orders went quickly, though some brick-and-mortar stores may have stock on launch day.



