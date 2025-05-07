Nintendo Switch 2's SoC die shot reveals 8x A78C cores, 1,536 Ampere shaders, and Samsung's 8N process

By published

Emulated docked performance is comparable to a GTX 1050 Ti.

Geekerwan holding a Switch 2 engineering board
(Image credit: Geekerwan)

While we still have a month before the Nintendo Switch 2 makes its official debut, hardware sleuth Geekerwan managed to obtain an engineering board for the device. This allowed him to put the onboard Tegra T239 SoC under a FIB-SEM (Focused Ion Beam Scanning Electron Microscope) to examine the chip's internals, allowing for precise layer-by-layer analysis of the structure, revealing important details such as the core layout and process node.

Given Nintendo's strict legal stance and letigous precedents, it's quite amazing how Geekerwan managed to get ahold of the board, proceeded to dissect the SoC, and spilled all the juicy details on YouTube. Apparently, the board was acquired by hardware analyst Kurnal from Xianyu (Taobao's version of eBay) and then passed on to Geekerwan. Either way, this analysis answers many questions, as Nintendo has yet to officially disclose many SoC details.

The Switch 2 SoC measures around 207mm2 in size, twice as large as the previous X1 SoC (Mariko/Tegra T210). This exact unit was taped out sometime in 2021, and is codenamed "Tegra T239" as revealed by the stamps on the metal layers of the chip after decapping. This suggests the Switch 2 was planned for an earlier reveal, but was likely postponed due to unknown reasons.

Based on the data gathered by Geekerwan, the Switch 2's SoC uses a customized Samsung process that blends features from its 10nm and 8nm technologies. In essence, it carries similar characteristics to Samsung's 8N node employed on the RTX 30 series, but is slightly different. Earlier speculation suggested Nintendo might employ a more advanced 5nm process. However, porting Ampere, which was originally designed for 8N, to a completely new process would necessitate redesigning and revalidating all IP blocks, with added costs, and that's something Nintendo likely wanted to avoid.

The closest relative to the T239 is Nvidia's Tegra T234 used in the Jetson Orin. Die-shot analysis of the T239 reveals 8x Arm Cortex-A78C cores, each with 256KB of private L2 cache, sharing a 4MB L3 pool, next to an Ampere-based GPU, likely based on the GA10B die, with 6 TPCs, for a total of 12 SMs or 1,536 Ampere-based CUDA cores. The CPU-side A78AE (T234) and A78C (T239) cores are similar in size at 2.4mm2, however, each GPU SM (Streaming Multiprocessor) in the T239 (2.71mm2) is 22% smaller than the T234 (3.47mm2). Interestingly, both of these carry larger SMs than the GA102-based RTX 3090, which sits at 2.57mm2.

Aside from the SoC, the board is equipped with 256GB of TLC-based UFS 3.1 storage from SK hynix, while the Wi-Fi and Bluetooth modules are sourced from MediaTek. The built-in power delivery system can supply up to 34.4W of power, though I doubt that the Switch 2 will actually need that much juice. Memory-wise, we're looking at 12GB (2x6GB) of LPDDR5x-8533 RAM from SK hynix. However, it'll likely be downclocked to 6400 MT/s (Docked) and 4266 MT/s (Handheld) to conserve power, like the previous Switch.

Geekerwan emulated the performance of the Switch 2 using an underclocked RTX 2050 laptop GPU. While not a one-to-one recreation, in synthetics, the laptop (using leaked docked specifications) showed similar performance to a GTX 1050 Ti, while the handheld-spec configuration matched a GTX 750 Ti, slightly inferior to the Steam Deck. We'll need to wait for the official embargo next month to get a better idea about the performance. However, it wouldn't be wrong to expect Nintendo to eye a mid-gen refresh using a more modern 5nm/3nm process.

Raptor Lake instability saga continues as Intel releases 0x12F update to fix Vmin instability

AMD Ryzen 9 9950X3D vs Intel Core Ultra 9 285K Faceoff

Windows 10 support is ending — but End of 10 wants you to switch to Linux
14 Comments Comment from the forums
  • TheyStoppedit
    It's a T239. This has been known for like.... 2 years now. Switch 2 is essentially a nerfed 2050 mobile lol. People are shocked that all these big games like Star Wars Outlaws, and Cyberpunk are running on such terrible hardware. Its not that hard. All they do is just strip out all the eye candy, pretty visuals, nice effects, nice features, etc ... render it at 480p + DLSS up to 1080p. It looks like hot garbage but at least its....playable..... And I use that word "playable" very loosely.

    These AAA games on Switch 2 are essentially demasters. If you put in the time and effort, you can get Indiana Jones & The Great Circle to run on an N64. All ya gotta do.... is drop the texture resolutions.... lower..... and lower..... and lower.... and reduce the color pallet..... lower.... and lower..... and lower.... And... reduce the round edges to be more and more jagged, like we all remember in the N64. Then reduce the codebase, shrink it lower.... and lower..... and lower..... and eventually you can get it small enough to fit on a cartridge, and play Indiana Jones on an N64.

    How do you think a remaster is done? How do you think they got Turok 3 (N64 game) remastered? It's just the same thing but in the opposite direction. If they demastered the Turok 3 remaster to put it on N64, it would look like the Turok 3 N64 release we had in the 90s. That's all Switch ports are, they're just demasters. You can take the most demanding game in the world and get it to run on an original NES from 1985..... All ya gotta do is just demaster the visuals and the codebase lower..... And lower.... and lower, until it fits on an NES cartridge and can run on an NES. It won't look anything like we have today but at least it's "playable".

    Go look at Hogwartz Legacy for Switch. Its halfway between a PS2 and a PS3 lol. How did they do it? Just reduce the visuals/codebase lower..... and lower..... and lower.... Until it can run. Sure it looks like hot garbage, but hey, some people don't care to play at 480p with the visuals stripped down to the bare metal. To each their own.

    Truth is though: you don't buy a switch 2 for third party games lol. That's just dumb. The only reason for a Switch 2 is for Mario, Zelda, and other Nintendo IP. Everything else, get a gaming PC. Seriously
    Reply
  • usertests
    TheyStoppedit said:
    It's a T239. This has been known for like.... 2 years now. Switch 2 is essentially a nerfed 2050 mobile lol. People are shocked that all these big games like Star Wars Outlaws, and Cyberpunk are running on such terrible hardware. Its not that hard. All they do is just strip out all the eye candy, pretty visuals, nice effects, nice features, etc ... render it at 480p + DLSS up to 1080p. It looks like hot garbage but at least its....playable..... And I use that word "playable" very loosely.
    It's a better situation than the weak first Switch. Except for paying full price or more for a bunch of old games, that part sucks.

    One thing to confirm: if it can actually use all 8 CPU cores. The original Switch technically had 8 cores, 4x Cortex-A57 + 4x Cortex-A53, but the A53 cluster was disabled.
    Reply
  • warezme
    The Nintendo consoles are not necessarily for performance but for mobile entertainment you can stuff in a backpack or big pockets. Most Nintendo games are not graphically demanding or complex games in either textures or 3D models and were always about fun affordability. That went away with the Switch 2. $450 to $500 for the console and $80 dollars for NON AAA games using the same old models and texture from previous games just juiced a bit is freaking ridiculous. They can keep it. Nintendo has gone full on Sony/Apple and has lost sight of their fan base.
    Reply
  • bit_user
    The article said:
    Geekerwan emulated the performance of the Switch 2 using an underclocked RTX 2050 laptop GPU. While not a one-to-one recreation, in synthetics, the laptop (using leaked docked specifications) showed similar performance to a GTX 1050 Ti
    I think that's an underestimate. I think probably more like a GTX 1650. I guess they just based that on similar DRAM bandwidth, but they're not accounting for the fact that GPUs get a big boost from however much on-die cache they can fit.

    If memory bandwidth were so determinitive, then iGPUs wouldn't perform nearly as well as the faster ones do.
    Reply
  • Notton
    How does the T239 compare to say... a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3?
    Reply
  • HideOut
    So a 10+ year old GPU with CPU cores that are nearly as old and its going to cost $300? Who is this, nVidia?
    Reply
  • atomicWAR
    bit_user said:
    I think that's an underestimate. I think probably more like a GTX 1650. I guess they just based that on similar DRAM bandwidth, but they're not accounting for the fact that GPUs get a big boost from however much on-die cache they can fit.

    If memory bandwidth were so determinitive, then iGPUs wouldn't perform nearly as well as the faster ones do.
    Agreed. plus when you take into consideration to the fact this will be a closed box and devs will know exactly what they have to work with hardware wise, unlike a PC or tablet where they get near infinite combinations of gear...they'll be able to squeeze the most out of this kit. I for one am eager to get a Switch 2. It should make for a great thin and light hand held experience.
    Reply
  • magbarn
    Samsung 8N? The big N must've gotten a sweet discount to use an outdated process from half a decade ago. N4P would've given 2x the performance.
    Reply
  • bit_user
    HideOut said:
    So a 10+ year old GPU with CPU cores that are nearly as old and its going to cost $300? Who is this, nVidia?
    Ampere launched in 2020. So, only 5 years old. The Cortex-A78 was announced in 2020, but flagship phones didn't actually have them until early 2021. So, those are only about 4 years old.

    Yes, it's old stuff (same as the first Switch, I might add) and yet they're charging a lot for it. But, it kind of undermines your point, when you exaggerate like that.
    Reply
  • bit_user
    magbarn said:
    Samsung 8N? The big N must've gotten a sweet discount to use an outdated process from half a decade ago. N4P would've given 2x the performance.
    It would've also cost more engineering time to port to TSMC, since Orin was already designed and shipping on that node. (source: https://www.techpowerup.com/gpu-specs/jetson-agx-orin-64-gb.c4085 ).
    Reply
