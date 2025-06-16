Nintendo Switch 2 gets a CT scan that shows off internals layer-by-layer, including a scan of the Nvidia Tegra SoC

It didn't take long for the community to crack into the Nintendo Switch 2 to see what was going on inside. For the most part, we already know what's going on spec-wise, but it's still fun to dig a little deeper and see what everything looks like up close. On that note, we recently came across a post shared on Reddit that showcases the marvels of modern gaming engineering, including, but not limited to, the Nvidia Tegra SoC, thanks to a user who subjected the Switch 2 to a CT scan.

You can see the scan of the Tegra 2 in action in the graphic below.

This CT scan image was shared by a Reddit user known as Scan-of-the-month, who routinely shares pictures of various things, often electronics, undergoing a CT scan with an industrial machine. Some recent past examples include CT scans of Apple AirPods and even the Flipper Zero . For whatever reason, they felt compelled to snap a peek at the Switch 2, and we're all for it.

The CT image has been labeled to confirm what each major component is, so you can make sense of what you're looking at. The largest block is the 5220mAh battery, which sits to the left of a Realtek audio codec chip. It relies on a MediaTek Wi-Fi and Bluetooth module for wireless support. There are two SK Hynix components onboard, including a 256GB UFS storage module and two 6GB LPDDR5X RAM chips.

The most exciting reveal to come from this scan is the look we get at the Nvidia SoC. We knew the Switch 2 was running a Tegra chip, and it wasn't until the teardown video that we got confirmation of the GGMLX30-A1 label. In the thread, a video shows a close-up look at the chip layer by layer.

Enthusiasts are busy tearing apart the Switch 2, and not all are in the most friendly of ways. The CT scan comes on the heels of a recent beatdown, with the Nintendo Switch 2 screen surviving being smashed with pliers 50 times. There's also a more tame and formal teardown video that disassembled the Nintendo Switch 2, piece by piece, and provided a detailed recording of the process. We covered this invasive look at the new handheld, pointing out the prominent Nvidia Tegra SoC, which bears the name GGMLX30-A1 .

We're unsure what the long-term prognosis after the CT scan is, but we're still happy with the results. It's neat to see the internal hardware configuration, even if it confirms most of what we already knew and expected from the latest Nintendo handheld.

