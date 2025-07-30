Future Games Show announces hosts for Gamescom showcase — 'Metal Gear Solid' and 'Resident Evil' actors to present

Video game actors David Hayter and Maggie Robertson have been picked to co-host the Future Games Show at gamescom. The show, which will air on August 20, is set to feature over 50 games from publishers including Bandi Namco, Electronic Arts, and Capcom, including world premieres and new demos.



The show, which, full disclosure, is run by Tom's Hardware's parent company Future PLC, will start at 2 p.m. EDT / 11 a.m. PDT, 7 p.m. BST, and will be broadcast across multiple platforms, including YouTube, Twitch, TikTok, BiliBili, and on GamesRadar.com .



Hayter is famous in gaming for serving as Snake in most of the Metal Gear Solid series. He's also served as a writer on movies such as X-Men, X2, X-Men United:, and Netflix's Warrior Nun. He previously hosted the show in 2020.

Robertson is best known for her role as the very tall and haunting Lady Dimitrescu in Resident Evil Village, and also portrayed Orin the Red in the 2023 role-playing game Baldur's Gate 3.



Future will feature two other Gamescom presentations (sans Hayer and Roberston), including "FGS Live From Gamescom," a "multi-format showcase" with more trailers and premiers directly after the Future Games Show, as well as a new show, "FGS Best of Gamescom" which will include booth tours, developer interviews, gameplay demos, and more on Sunday, August 24.