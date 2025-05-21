AMD Computex 2025 Keynote Live Blog

Jack Huynh, the Senior Vice President and GM of AMD's Computing and Graphics Group, will take the stage today in Taipei, Taiwan, for the company's Computex 2025 keynote. The event begins today at 11 p.m. ET, and we'll be covering it live here with all the latest updates.

While we aren’t yet sure what the company will reveal, rumors have been circulating for months about AMD’s coming Radeon 9070 GPUs and next-gen Threadripper CPUs, so it's possible those will make an appearance. We also expect to hear plenty about AI, AI, and more AI, spanning from desktop PCs and laptops to the edge and data center applications. Pull up a seat, the event begins shortly.