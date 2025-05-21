AMD Computex 2025 Keynote Live Blog
AMD to release new products at Computex 2025.
Jack Huynh, the Senior Vice President and GM of AMD's Computing and Graphics Group, will take the stage today in Taipei, Taiwan, for the company's Computex 2025 keynote. The event begins today at 11 p.m. ET, and we'll be covering it live here with all the latest updates.
While we aren’t yet sure what the company will reveal, rumors have been circulating for months about AMD’s coming Radeon 9070 GPUs and next-gen Threadripper CPUs, so it's possible those will make an appearance. We also expect to hear plenty about AI, AI, and more AI, spanning from desktop PCs and laptops to the edge and data center applications. Pull up a seat, the event begins shortly.
AMD is also announcing its Threadripper Pro 9000 WX-series and non-pro models today with up to 96 cores and 192 threads. You can read our full coverage here while we wait to see if AMD can fix the livestream.
AMD is having yet more issues with its livestream, so here's something from the future: AMD will also announce the Radeon AI Pro R9700. You can read our full coverage at that link.
Here's an image of the Navi 48 die. Navi 48 uses the TSMC N4P (4nm) FinFET process node.
The livestream is up and running again, with Lenovo on the stage talking about its partnership with AMD.
The program runs locally to keep data secure without uploading it to the cloud. AMD also demoed using the AI to write a comprehensive report on the analysis.
AMD demoed an AI algorithm used for radiologists, but with the model running on a local AI PC. The model analysed an image from a CT scan.
Huynh demoed a real-time translation from Chinese to English using an AI PC with a voice-to-voice tool.
Huynh outlined the performance of the company's fleet of AI PC processors, claiming anywhere from 1.3X to 3X faster performance than competing Intel chips.
AMD claims 15% more performance per dollar across a test suite of 40 games.
AMD announced the Radeon RX 9060 XT with 16GB of VRAM, giving it an advantage over the 5060 Ti. The cards launch June 5 worldwide for $349.
Redstone will come to all RDNA4 later this year, with 60 titles coming.
Huynh says super resolution was only the opening chapter, and that the company wants to take it even further. in the second half of the year the company will introduce FSR "Redstone" to push performance further by creating realistic light behavior.
Huynh is outlining the need for its "Project Amethyst" with Sony to develop FSR4 to speed performance in gaming. All using AI, of course, to optimize frames with ML Resolution.
Jack Huynh has taken to the stage, talking about AMD's AI ecosystem for PCs and data center, touting both its CPUs and GPUs as drivers for the future of AI.
Glad to see AMD didn't skimp on the connector and gave it the full, PCIe 5.0 x16, treatment.