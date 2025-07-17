Analogue 3D Nintendo 64 remake delayed again — tariffs blamed for shipment pushback to ‘late August’

Premium retro console (re)maker Analogue has updated the FAQ page for its long-awaited reimagining of the Nintendo 64. The big news is that the Analogue 64 is delayed again. However, the delay doesn’t seem to be extreme, with shipments now being touted to begin in “late August.” In a social media post on Tuesday, Analogue blamed “last week’s sudden tariff changes” for the change of plans.

If you are one of the long-suffering pre-order customers, then perhaps the assertion that tariffs have caused this delay may worry you. Analogue assures all its pre-order purchasers that “we’re absorbing the costs – your pre-order price remains the same. No additional charges.”

Delays upon delays

The firm is still offering any pre-order customers the chance to cancel for a refund at any time, should they be unhappy about the delay. But having had their $250 locked in for a while already, and the potential price rises coming when the units hit general distribution, we wouldn’t expect a lot to take up this offer.

To put this latest delay into perspective, the Analogue 64 was originally teased in 2023, announced in 2024, and pre-order customers were told to expect hardware shipments in Q1 2025. In March this year, customers were asked to shoulder a delay until July, without explicit reasons given. Now, macroeconomic turbulence has pushed the delivery dates back to “late August.”

Analogue 64 details

The Analogue 64 is new console hardware designed to replace your creaking Nintendo 64, offering “one hundred percent compatibility” with original cartridges from every region (USA, EU, and JP).

Giving the Analogue 64 its modern allure, is the impeccable styling this remake is known for. Importantly, the Analogue 64 also folds in 4K HDMI output – with original display modes supported, as well as “reference quality recreations of specific model CRTs and PVMs.”

Other modern niceties include the Wireless and 2.4G peripheral compatibility, though the machine still packs four original-style controller ports.

Remember, like several other modern retro recreations, the Analogue 64 isn’t relying on software emulation for its functionality. It uses a specially modified FPGA, which operates on a transistor level implementation,” to weave all its N64 magic.

Cartridges only

In case you’re wondering, Analogue asserts that its new N64 tribute doesn’t play copyrighted ROM files. Rather, “It plays legacy game cartridge via the cartridge slot,” it says. That probably leaves it open to the use of N64 backup systems such as the NEO N64 Myth Cart, although we can’t be sure until hardware gets into enthusiast hands.

Analogue appears to have a sterling track record for its retro gaming FPGA hardware. It might already be known to you for its 'Pocket' - a Game Boy, Game Boy Color, and Game Boy Advance compatible portable. It has also previously sold machines for MegaDrive / Genesis and SNES devotees.

