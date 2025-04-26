PC case and components maker Hyte pauses shipments to U.S. customers amid tariff pressures

Hyte, a popular case manufacturer known for sleek designs like the Y60 and Y70 Touch, has temporarily paused shipments of certain products to the U.S. The move comes as the company prepares for new tariffs on Chinese-manufactured goods implemented by the Trump administration.

In a recent AMA (Ask Me Anything) session on Reddit, Hyte’s Product Director, Rob Teller, said that while the company is still fulfilling open customer pre-orders, all other shipments have been paused or redirected to other regions. He also added that the company strives to be as transparent as possible regarding shipment timelines for delayed orders, though some uncertainty remains with their manufacturing partners.

A recent deep-dive video by Gamers Nexus on the ongoing tariffs fiasco gives more critical information. Hyte was quite transparent in sharing a complete cost breakdown of its Y40 PC case, where it is making a mere 5% profit, roughly $5 per unit sold before the tariffs. This means that any tariff increase would push the company into selling the product at a loss unless it raised prices.

While PC cases have been temporarily exempted from the newly announced 145% tariff on Chinese imports, they are still subject to pre-existing duties, including a 20% tariff on general imports and an additional 25% on aluminum derivative products. An extra 25% tariff under Section 301 is also expected to be implemented by the end of May. Meanwhile, other PC components like fans, coolers, and power supplies have not been spared, complicating matters for companies like Hyte that sell complete ecosystems of components.

Responding to a Gamers Nexus inquiry about why Hyte doesn’t manufacture its products in the U.S. instead of China, Teller explained that the costs would be prohibitively high. Currently, Hyte is exploring plans to shift a significant portion of its production to Vietnam and Thailand, although even this move is expected to increase costs by an estimated 30–40%.

Teller reassured customers that Hyte is working on longer-term solutions, including shifting manufacturing where possible and adapting logistics strategies to minimize disruptions. However, if tariffs continue to impact costs, chances are that some price adjustments across Hyte’s product lines might be unavoidable.

For now, customers in the U.S. with existing pre-orders can expect their shipments to arrive as planned. Still, those looking to purchase new Hyte products may face limited availability and potentially higher prices in the coming months.

