Custom keyboard maker stopping US sales entirely due to tariffs — Keyboardio cites tariffs, axed de minimis rule

Keyboardio is renowned for crafting unique keyboards tailored to enthusiasts, featuring distinct and ergonomic designs. Today, however, we received an email from the company explaining that they will cease taking orders for US customers entirely, starting April 23, 2025. It's not yet clear when US orders will start again, but this is confirmed to be in response to the current tariff situation, particularly on Chinese imports.

On the official website, the team confirms that all items sold to American customers will be heavily taxed starting in May. While the products sold by Keyboardio are designed in the United States, the physical hardware is manufactured in China. All shipments for Keyboardio are processed in Hong Kong, regardless of the customer's location. As a result, all items sold are subject to the tariffs imposed by the Trump administration. According to Keyboardio, anything expected to arrive after May 1st will be subject to a 20% import tax. Additionally, HK Post will charge a tax of 90% per package or up to $100 for each item within the package.

Another key component to be aware of is the "de minimis" rule. In the past, customers in the US could order things without paying import fees if the purchase was under $800. However, this is changing in May, and Keyboardio expects taxes to hit their products anywhere between 20% and 145%. The team also explained that carriers like DHL are no longer accepting USA-bound packages that rely on clearance from customs, and HK Post is expected to follow suit.

(Image credit: Keyboardio)

Because of the unpredictable nature of the tariff situation, Keyboardio isn't sure how much US customers would be expected to pay per purchase, nor which carrier would even be available to ship products to them. The team has decided that the best response to the situation is to temporarily halt all orders to the US going forward until a more favorable economic climate is in place.

That said, orders can still be placed for residents outside of the United States. The company will continue to provide shipments to the rest of the world in the interim.

