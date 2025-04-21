Logitech prices are increasing by as much as 25%, and they're not alone

We knew it was only a matter of time before prices started creeping up in more obvious ways. The tariffs imposed by the Trump administration have caused rippling effects across many industries, and PC hardware is no exception. Today, we're looking at evidence of price increases related to several Logitech products in particular.

I tracked 176 Logitech prices…here’s what happened in 2025 - YouTube Watch On

This observation has come to light thanks to YouTuber Cameron Dougherty from the channel Cameron Dougherty Tech. In his recent video, Dougherty reports several notable price increases that have reached as high as 25%. This applies to a handful of Logitech's flagship products. That said, when researching these price increases, it looks like some of them have been discounted over at Amazon, but the price they have been marked down from is definitely higher than the usual rate.

It's also important to note that this isn't a blanket price increase. Some prices have stayed the same, while others have gone down. Similar hikes have been reported from Chinese company Anker. And whether or not the changes are directly due to tariffs or companies capitalizing on demand ahead of currently paused tariffs, these two companies are almost certainly not alone in their price increases.



The best way to investigate price changes is to check price archiving tools like PC Part Picker or Camel Camel Camel for products listed over at Amazon. These are some of our favorite tools to use when researching deals and tracking price changes.

We investigated the Logitech claims ourselves and confirmed some of the reported price increases. For example, the MX Keys S keyboard is now listed for $130 on the official Logitech website, an 18% increase. The MX Master 3S mouse has risen 20%, going from $100 to $120. However, the biggest price jump applies to the K400 Plus Wireless Touch keyboard. It's been selling for around $28 lately, but now has jumped up to $35. This is only an increase of $7, but percentage-wise, it's among the most significant increases.

These price increases were not part of any announcement, but were quietly implemented. Again, since the release of Dougherty's video, Logitech has listed a few of these items on sale, but the new price floor for them is consistently higher across multiple vendors. It's unclear whether more of Logitech's hardware is destined to join the wave of increases, but it is very likely given the ongoing tariff situation.