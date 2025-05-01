Wyze gets $255K tariff bill for $167K worth of floodlights

News
By published

That’s a 152.5% tax rate.

Wyze Cam Floodlight 2
(Image credit: Wyze)

American smart home and home security manufacturer Wyze just received its first tariff bill, and the amount shocked the company. According to a Wednesday post on the company’s X (formerly Twitter) account, it received a $255K tax bill for importing $167K worth of floodlights. The company even shared a screenshot of the receipt proving how much it paid U.S. Customs and Border Protection:

The U.S. and China escalated their ongoing trade war with a series of tariff increases in April 2025. This started when President Donald Trump applied a 34% import tax on Chinese products, which Beijing matched soon after. The White House responded by tacking on an extra 50% tariff, which China matched evenly. At the end of the day, China settled for a 125% levy on American goods, while Trump countered with a 145% duty of his own on Chinese products.

Both countries soon put exemptions on various items. Trump was the first to blink in the tariff race when he put an exemption on computers, smartphones, and other electronic gadgets that come from China. This is crucial, especially as the U.S. imports 66% or more of consoles, monitors, smartphones, Li-ion batteries, and laptops.

On the other hand, China has reportedly waived the tariffs on chip imports from the U.S., and has even told companies that have already paid duties that they’re eligible for refunds.

Wyze says that it’s been trying to move its manufacturing from China for at least a year, and that it will probably be out of the country in around two months (the company is seemingly moving its factories to Vietnam). In the meantime, Wyze has no choice but to absorb the tariffs for importing components it needs to make its products.

Some commenters asked the company why it did not just source from U.S. vendors to avoid these tariffs. And while it would’ve been an amazing option, the company said that the chips and materials that it needed aren’t just available locally.

“It’s not just moving a factory, the whole neighborhood has to come,” Wyze replied on X.

Jowi Morales
Jowi Morales
Contributing Writer

Jowi Morales is a tech enthusiast with years of experience working in the industry. He’s been writing with several tech publications since 2021, where he’s been interested in tech hardware and consumer electronics.

More about tech industry

UK company allegedly paid $4m in bribes to secure Microsoft data center construction contract

TSMC SVP Kevin Zhang opens up on process technology development & evolving demands: Interview

Intel IPO delivers better gaming performance than 200S Boost in user benchmarks
See more latest
3 Comments Comment from the forums
  • Roland Of Gilead
    Sadly, this is just the start. It's obvious that this is unsustainable. These increases cannot be absorbed, and will lead to higher pricing.
    Reply
  • TechieTwo
    The Chinese gov'ment will get the message soon.
    Reply
  • ohio_buckeye
    Oh well. Other companies make similar products. Surely one of them gets they memo.
    Reply
Most Popular
Core Ultra 200S CPU
Intel IPO delivers better gaming performance than 200S Boost in user benchmarks
A lobster on the beach.
Despite Nvidia claims, Chinese smugglers have used live lobsters and fake baby bumps to traffic chips
Boox Mira Pro (Color)
Boox debuts 23.5-inch color E ink monitor with 1800p resolution and $1,900 price tag
Penguin + Excel
Developer gets Linux running inside Microsoft Excel, 'mostly for fun'
xMEMS Labs micro cooling fan
Tiny cooling fan-on-a-chip designed for phones to be deployed in AI data centers
Microsoft
Microsoft hikes prices of Xbox consoles, controllers, headsets, and games worldwide - cites market conditions and price of development
8Bitdo SN30 Pro Wireless Bluetooth Controller
8BitDo backs down after blaming tariffs for suspension of China warehouse shipments to the U.S.
Stock image of a data center
UK company allegedly paid $4m in bribes to secure Microsoft data center construction contract
The Buffalo HD-SKL &#039;skeleton hard disk&#039;
Buffalo celebrates 50yr anniversary with a limited edition 'skeleton' transparent hard disk
AMD RDNA 4 HERO
Tipster claims AMD's RX 9060 XT 8GB is planned to launch at Computex — Dismisses cancellation rumors