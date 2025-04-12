Trump exempts computers, smartphones, and more from tariffs

News
By published

This is good news for the tech sector as tariff impacts continue.

Men with boxes
(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Amidst the flurry of tariffs imposed by the Trump administration over the last few weeks, we finally have some exemptions that should significantly impact the tech sector. While the initial reciprocal tariffs will remain for imports, U.S. Customs and Border Protection shared some new exemptions on tech-related goods.

The update was announced yesterday evening and follows various tariff increases, particularly on Chinese imports. The exemptions include many products we're excited to see get some relief. The complete list is available in the official bulletin, but it includes computers, smartphones, semiconductor chips, and other tech goods like flat panel TVs, solar cells, and flash drives.

The most recent tariff increase from Trump was 145% on Chinese goods. This sent waves across the tech industry, as many realized the significant impact it would have on many tech products that we rely on, including laptops, desktops, CPUs, semiconductor chips, and any PC component. Large companies like Apple, HP, Dell, and more preemptively imported extra stock before the tariff announcement to skirt some of the impact.

These exemptions should benefit industry leaders and consumers alike, who have been anticipating serious price hikes on imported products. This should offset the price increases for customers and manufacturers who rely on imports for construction materials.

The United States imports around 66% of its tech goods from China, which caused significant concern when tariffs were first announced and subsequently raised on Chinese imports. We recently reported expectations that consoles, monitors, and laptops would be among the most impacted.

Many tariffs initially imposed on April 5th will be reduced for 90 days, but tariffs on China have continued to increase. This exemption list is the first we've seen concerning the tariff situation with China. That said, tariffs will remain in place for all other imports not included in the exemption list.

The situation is subject to change, but we'll report any significant updates on the tariff situation as things progress, so be sure to check back regularly for more information.

Ash Hill
Ash Hill
Contributing Writer

Ash Hill is a contributing writer for Tom's Hardware with a wealth of experience in the hobby electronics, 3D printing and PCs. She manages the Pi projects of the month and much of our daily Raspberry Pi reporting while also finding the best coupons and deals on all tech.

8 Comments Comment from the forums
  • ohio_buckeye
    Seems like a good move initially to reduce some of the price hikes.
    Reply
  • bit_user
    Are you sure that it includes PC components, not just fully-assembled PCs?

    Also, I expect cases, heatsinks, and radiators are still be affected by the 25% steel & aluminum tariffs, which did not get suspended.

    Lastly, the "de minimis" exemption on small (sub-$800) packages ends May 2nd. That will hit anything shipped directly from abroad (AliExpress, Temu, some sellers on Amazon & ebay, etc.). I'm not sure exactly how that's going to work, but I think you'll be assessed a customs fee that you pay in order to pick up or receive your package. But, it's the recipient who pays. So, don't expect it to be incorporated into sellers' prices.
    Reply
  • Giroro
    "The complete list is available in the official bulletin"

    No it's not.
    Reply
  • Notton
    What it must feel like hopping on a ride at Rollercoaster Tycoon while the player is still editing the tracks.
    Reply
  • thestryker
    bit_user said:
    Are you sure that it includes PC components, not just fully-assembled PCs?
    https://hts.usitc.gov/search?query=8542
    Reply
  • thestryker
    Giroro said:
    "The complete list is available in the official bulletin"

    No it's not.
    Sure it is, but you have to look up what all those headings/sub correspond to here: https://hts.usitc.gov/
    Reply
  • ThereAndBackAgain
    Tomorrow's headlines: "Trump adds tariff exceptions for all companies whose name starts with the letter 'A'"
    Reply
  • btmedic04
    sadly, the only groups that will benefit from these exemptions will be the big businesses. they wont reduce their prices, theyll simply pocket the price difference, while consumers continue to pay inflated prices
    Reply