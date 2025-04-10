PC manufacturers race ahead of tariffs with rush shipments, Q1 market share booms as a result

Reports from multiple data acquisition experts indicate that PC shipments increased globally during Q1 2025. This is most likely in response to the U.S. tariffs that have shaken the market across all industries. Data shared by Canalys reflects that shipments for desktops, laptops, and workstations moved 62.7 million units so far this year, which is a total increase of 9.4%.

We also found similar data from the International Data Corporation (IDC) website. It's important to note that each source calculates percentage increases using different metrics, but the number of units reported is almost identical. According to IDC, PC shipments increased by just 4.9% for a total of 63.2 million total units shipped during Q1.

We must stress that these changes are most likely due to responses to early tariff announcements. In an effort to get ahead of impending market challenges, many mainstream manufacturers are moving as much stock as possible to avoid tariff price increases for themselves and their consumers. As such, this is not likely to be a long-term trend but rather a fluctuation in response to the current political climate.

(Image credit: Canalys)

Canalys shared additional information, breaking down the data by different PC types. More specifically, desktop and desktop workstation shipments increased 8% over last year to 13.3 million units. Notebooks and other mobile workstation shipments surged 10% to 49.4 million units. This data reflects trends in the overall market that will likely change significantly as the year progresses.

Another factor weighing in on the changing PC market is the impending Windows 10 End of Support date. Users have until October 14th, 2025, to upgrade their machine to Windows 11. For many users, this means updating their PC with compatible hardware or purchasing a new PC entirely.

We're not entirely sure how sales will shake out throughout 2025, but many factors will surely cause a stir. We'll keep an eye out for significant changes throughout each quarter, so check back regularly to see how both tariffs and Windows 10 End of Support are playing out for both corporate entities and end users.