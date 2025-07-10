This pre-built Zotac gaming PC with an RTX 5080 is $950 off and cheaper than buying the parts yourself

Buying a prebuilt gaming PC is a wise choice for anyone who prioritizes convenience over hand-picking every component and going through the entire build process. While the ongoing Prime Day sale is packed with deals on some of the best prebuilt gaming PCs, a standout option from Zotac is on sale over at Newegg. The Zotac Mek prebuilt gaming PC, which usually goes for $3,299, is selling for $2,349 with a savings of $950. Featuring AMD’s Ryzen 7 9700X CPU and an RTX 5080 GPU, the system is capable of offering ample performance for high-end 4K gaming and demanding creative workloads right out of the box.

The gaming PC is built inside a vertical tower chassis from Thermaltake, specifically the Tower 600. This non-traditional PC case comes with an octagonal prism shape along with tempered glass panels at the front to showcase the internals. The case is said to support up to a 420mm AIO radiator on the right side and a 360mm AIO radiator on the left side, along with provisions for up to thirteen 120mm or nine 140mm fans. For ease of maintenance, the case also includes multiple dust filters that can attach magnetically.

Zotac Mek Gaming PC: was $3,299 now $2,349 at Newegg The Zotac Mek prebuilt gaming PC comes with powerful hardware including AMD's Ryzen 9 9700X octa-core CPU with Nvidia's latest RTX 5080 GPU. You also get 32GB of DDR5 memory, a 2TB PCIe Gen 4 SSD, and a 1000W power supply unit.

The system platform includes the Asrock Phantom Gaming X870 Riptide Wi-Fi ATX motherboard with a preinstalled 2TB PCIe Gen 4 SSD and 32GB of dual-channel DDR5 6400 MT/s memory with RGB lighting. The Ryzen 7 9700X CPU is cooled using a 360 mm AIO liquid cooler from Thermaltake, while power is supplied using a 1,000W 80+ Gold certified PSU. The included GPU model is the Zotac Gaming GeForce RTX 5080 Solid, which is currently the most affordable RTX 5080 offered by the GPU manufacturer. Additionally, the PC also comes with preinstalled Windows 11, support for Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.4, and the benefit of professionally managed cables.

Here’s a quick look at the individual pricing of each part. Please note that the following parts have been hand-picked and may not be the same as supplied with the prebuilt PC. However, we have chosen the closest and most reliable option that matches the specifications given in the listing.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Price of similar individual parts Row 0 - Cell 0 Model Price link CPU AMD Ryzen 7 9700X $289 GPU Zotac Gaming GeForce RTX 5080 Solid $1,495 Motherboard Asrock Phantom Gaming X870 Riptide Wi-Fi $199 Storage Crucial P3 Plus 2TB PCIe Gen 4 $114 RAM Corsair Vengeance RGB 32 GB (2 x 16 GB) DDR5-6400 CL36 $92 CPU Cooler Thermaltake TH360 V2 ARGB 360 mm AIO $100 Power Supply Unit Corsair RM1000e 1000W $152 Chassis Thermaltake The Tower 600 $152 OS Windows 11 Home $110 Total Row 10 - Cell 1 $2,703

At its current deal price, this Zotac MEK prebuilt gaming PC offers great value, especially when considering the high-end components packed inside. If you were to purchase the same parts individually it would cost you over $2,700, as validated by current listings on PCPartPicker.com. This means that you still end up saving close to $350, on top of skipping all the hassles of assembling the parts, cable management, and setting up Windows.

