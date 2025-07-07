Save up to 27% on three of the best PC case deals we've seen on Amazon Prime Day so far

The Lian Li Lancool 207, NZXT H7 Flow (2024), and Phanteks XT Pro Ultra are excellent PC cases now available at highly competitive prices. If you're searching for a case for your new build or an upgrade during Prime Day, these models are worth considering.

The Lancool 207 truly stands out as the top budget case available today. It is compatible with mini-ITX, micro-ATX, and standard ATX motherboards, making it versatile for a wide range of builds. Its conventional tempered glass side panel allows you to proudly showcase your hardware to friends and fellow enthusiasts. When it comes to cooling, the Lancool 207 offers ample space for up to seven case fans and radiators as large as 360mm, ensuring your system stays cool and performs at its best.

If you have a slightly larger budget, the NZXT H7 Flow is a wonderful choice for a modern build, particularly if you're opting for air cooling. It fits motherboards and graphics cards of various sizes and shapes. You can install up to 10 cooling fans, and the H7 Flow comes with three pre-installed at the front to help keep things cool. Plus, it's also a great option for liquid cooling, supporting radiators up to 420mm.

Motherboards with hidden connectors are becoming quite popular, and if you're ready to join the trend, the Phanteks XT Pro Ultra might just be what you need. It offers excellent compatibility, supporting everything from mini-ITX to E-ATX motherboards, whether in standard or concealed setups. Plus, for the latter, the Phanteks XT Pro Ultra works nicely with motherboards from MSI Project Zero, Asus BTF, and Gigabyte Project Stealth ecosystems.

A PC case is just as important as any other hardware, so it's worth investing in a quality one. If these options don’t catch your eye, be sure to check out our Amazon Prime Day Best PC Case Deals 2025 hub for more fantastic deals on PC cases. Happy shopping!

