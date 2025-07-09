SilverStone's new Seta H2 PC case can fit up to 15 HDDs — hefty hard drive behemoth clocks in at 70 liters and weighs over 30 lbs empty

PC cases, power, and cooling specialist SilverStone has introduced a new workstation chassis that goes big on HDD capacity. The new SilverStone Seta H2 can fit up to 15 3.5 and 2.5-inch drives (h/t ComputerBase). To max it out, you would fit eleven 3.5-inch plus four 2.5-inchers. This is a lot of spinning rust capacity in 2025, but the Seta H2 is no shrinking violet at over 70 liters.

With such a huge number of drives, and its variables of configuration (drive cages, choosing between 3.5 and 2.5-inch installs) we are happy to see SilverStone has provided a handy visual guide (reproduced top, and in the gallery below). Here you can see that there are 11x drive bays which provide an open choice between 3.5 and 2.5 drive installation. There is also a bracket that provides the choice between 1x 3.5 or 2x 2.5-inch drives. Lastly, there are rear motherboard tray positions where you can fix 2x 2.5-inch drives.

Given its size of 244.9mm (9.6-inch) (W), x 528.3mm (20.8-inch) (H), x 543.2mm (21.4-inch) (D) – that’s 70 liters, remember – there are also lots of air and liquid cooling options for Seta H2 buyers. Fans and radiators can be fitted front, rear, or top side – it is up to the PC DIYer. Notably, at both the front and top, you can fit rads up to 420mm. Rear rads and fans max out at 120 / 140mm, but at the side, you can have up to a 240mm rad or twin 120mm fans. No fans are included when you buy the Seta H2.

If you are building a Seta H2 system and will need a beefy modern GPU to complete your dream PC, you shouldn’t have too much difficulty. SilverStone says you can fit up to a 428.9mm length GPU if you only use 25mm thick fans in the front. However, those opting for a side radiator and fans might feel the GPU-pinch with just 330mm becoming the limit.

Other important max compatibility figures quoted by SilverStone include the CPU cooler clearance of 188mm, the provision of eight expansion slots, and the PSU max length of 220mm. Your choice of motherboard is basically unrestricted, with all sizes between SSI-EEB, through EATX, all the way down to Mini-ITX. However, you are very unlikely to find smaller motherboards with enough SATA storage I/O to hit this case's HDD storage capacity - most will pair the Seta H2 with a workstation board.

SilverStone has hewn the Seta H2 from a mix of steel and plastic, with a fully perforated front mesh panel. Users will find a USB Type-C port on the front I/O panel, alongside two USB Type-A 3.0 ports, and a combi audio jack. The whole unpopulated caboodle weighs in at a substantial 15.2kg (33.5 pounds).

SilverStone’s Seta H2 is now available on Amazon.com for $216.

