Trump mulls allocating $2B of CHIPS Act funds to boost U.S. critical minerals supply chain — move aims to reduce American dependence on China for its rare-earth needs

News
By published

Rare-earth minerals are crucial to building semiconductors

White House
(Image credit: Shutterstock)

The White House is reportedly considering using $2 billion of CHIPS Act funds for investments in rare-earth mining and processing within the U.S. According to Reuters, the Trump administration wants to use the already existing funds that the Biden administration has allocated for semiconductor investments so that it doesn’t have to request additional funding from Congress for this initiative.

Although not exactly directly related to chip manufacturing or research and development, these critical minerals are crucial to the electronics and defense industries. For example, you can find dysprosium in hard drives and EVs, while scandium is often used in Wi-Fi modules. There’s also germanium, gallium, and several more elements — all of which are used in various applications, from semiconductor and wireless communication to medical imaging and nuclear power.

Jowi Morales
Jowi Morales
Contributing Writer

Jowi Morales is a tech enthusiast with years of experience working in the industry. He’s been writing with several tech publications since 2021, where he’s been interested in tech hardware and consumer electronics.