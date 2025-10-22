Chinese companies unveil a swathe of breakthrough chipmaking innovations at tradeshow — chipmaking lithography tools, software design tools, and resists all on display as the nation pursues self-sufficiency

But it is still dramatically behind the U.S.

A number of Chinese companies introduced their semiconductor-related innovations at the ongoing WeSemiBay Semiconductor Ecosystem Expo in Shenzhen, China. Amies Technologies, a spinoff from Shanghai Micro Electronics Equipment (SMEE), introduced its new set of tools, including a lithography tool for compound semiconductors, according to SCMP. Various subsidiaries of SiCarrier, a company backed by Huawei and the Chinese government, introduced advanced EDA tools and photoresists that can even be used for EUV lithography, reports Digitimes.

At the event, Amies, a subsidiary of SMEE that specializes in a broader set of equipment beyond lithography, demonstrated its lithography tools for production of compound semiconductors, such as such as gallium arsenide (GaAs), gallium nitride (GaN), or indium phosphide (InP); laser-annealing systems; advanced inspection tools and solutions for packaging and wafer bonding, according to South China Morning Post. Amies was formed in early 2025, but it has already shipped over 500 lithography steppers.

