Free mini-ITX case made of one sheet of translucent plastic arrives, stock evaporates instantly — Teenage Engineering’s foldable Computer-2 sports odd layout, with the GPU above the motherboard

Quirky electronics design house Teenage Engineering has released its second attempt to break into the realm of computer cases. Its sure-fire plan this time around is to market the Computer-2 as a free product. Understandably, despite its minimal and some would say cheap and plasticky construction, stocks of the Computer-2 evaporated almost instantly. You can still join the queue, but, disappointingly, the link to a “build” PDF takes you to a set of assembly instructions, rather than 3D printer resource files.

We took a look at Teenage Engineering's Computer-1 flat-pack PC case when it launched in October 2021. That product followed a more typical pricing structure, listed at between $99 and $149 depending on your choice of materials. Nevertheless, it also quickly sold out. It seemed to leave an impression on the industry, though, and it wasn't long before we saw more flat-pack and similar minimal, utilitarian designs spring up.

Teenage Engineering riffs a little about its Computer-2 being free, teasing that "consumer, billionaires, and influencers are in total shock," regarding this announcement. We'd be shocked if stock remained available. The team behind the project was apparently tasked with designing "the cheapest computer case in the world… engineered all the way down to a cost of zero."

Refocusing on the Teenage Engineering Computer-2, we note that the description and specs are characteristically minimal. Normally, we would check through the component count and maximum compatibility specs, and run through special features. As a minimal mini-ITX, though, the story is mostly about the design.

The few stats that we have highlight the following:

This is a mini-ITX chassis for SFF builds

DIYers are limited to their choice of SFX power supply

There’s enough room for a dual-slot graphics card – but it must be 180mm or shorter

In the images and PDF plans we have from Teenage Engineering, we can also see that the sample build is fitted with an 80mm front case fan. The CPU cooler must be a “low profile” model, and there is no front panel I/O. From what we can tell, there’s a simple power rocker switch (like a light switch) and a power LED to the left of the case.

If you are really interested in snagging a Computer-2 mini-ITX case for free, there’s a button on the product page that sends a notification when stock is replenished (limit, one per person).

