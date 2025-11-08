Corsair's premium SFF case sees a massive 70% price drop to $59 — iCUE Link 2500X hits a new historic low

The Corsair iCUE Link 2500X drops to its lowest-ever price on Newegg.

Corsair 2500X dual-chamber case deals post
(Image credit: Corsair)

Those looking to build a mid-tower rig can get Corsair’s iCUE Link 2500X dual-chamber case at a massive discount. With a listed MSRP of $219.99, you can grab the white variant at just $59.99 over at Newegg. Essentially, you are saving over 70%, and if you care about better airflow, the front mesh panel variant is also available at the same discounted price.

In terms of front I/O, the case comes with two USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A ports, a USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C port, and a headphone/mic combo jack. The case can also accommodate two 2.5-inch SSDs and two 3.5-inch HDDs, full-size ATX power supplies of up to 225mm in length, and a maximum CPU cooler height of 180mm. Allowing you to fit the biggest-sized GPUs of up to 400mm, Corsair also sells a vertical mounting kit separately for this case. Additionally, the company sells swappable accent panels to completely change the aesthetics of your build, available in wood or aluminum.

In our hands-on, we found the case delivered outstanding support for newer rear-connector motherboards and excellent cable management, though the pricing definitely didn’t impress us. Fortunately, with this sale, you can grab either variant at a significantly better price.

