The Commodore 64 Ultimate computer is the company's first hardware release in over 30 years — pre-orders start at $299

The Commodore 64 Ultimate will be the first new hardware released under the auspices of the new management. This new home computer product is now available for pre-order starting from $299, but shipping won’t happen until October at the earliest. For your cash, you will get a device which resolutely “isn’t a software emulator” but is built around an AMD Artix 7 FPGA, and is claimed to be compatible with “10,000+ original games, cartridges, and peripherals.”

We had an inkling that some hardware like this would be announced soon, as Commodore Corporation recently had its entire management structure commandeered by enthusiasts. Retro Recipes TechTuber Christian ‘Peri Fractic’ Simpson is now at the helm.

Two weeks ago, Simpson stated that he was now “the acting CEO of Commodore Corporation,” had been joined by several iconic Commodore names, and teased a new hardware reveal. The Commodore Corporation's acquisition seems to be in the bag, but worryingly, funding doesn’t seem to be complete, yet, for the “low seven-figure” deal to be finalized.

Commodore 64 Ultimate overview

Refocusing on the new hardware launch, we see that there are three new Commodore 64 Ultimate models to choose from, but they only really differ cosmetically. These machines are claimed to be the first new official C64 computers in over 30 years. But the hardware hasn’t been in stasis, and this Ultimate model has quite a few modern tricks up its sleeves.

As mentioned in the intro, the processing heart of these new C64 devices is the “faithful recreation of the original motherboard on [AMD Xilinx Artix-7] FPGA hardware.” The hardware is said to be “at least 99% compatible with all 80s/90s games, cartridges, and peripherals.” For clarity, we’ve tabulated other key specifications:

Swipe to scroll horizontally Commodore 64 Ultimate hardware specifications Memory 128MB DDR2 RAM, 16MB NOR flash Storage USB thumbdrives: FAT, FAT32, exFAT. File formats: .D64, .D71, .D81, .G64, .T64, .TAP, .PRG, .ROM, and more. ISO-9660 image support. Integrated Ultimate-II+ functionality with tape emulation and DMA loader Video 1080p @ 50Hz (PAL) or 60Hz (NTSC), HDMI-certified, Virtually Zero-lag, DVI-compatible via HDMI, Analog via DIN-8: CVBS, S-Video, or RGB Sound 2 × SID sockets (6581/8580) with auto voltage and filter detection, UltiSID octal core FPGA SID emulation, SID-TAP header I/O 3 × USB-A 2.0, 1 × USB-C, MicroSD slot, HDMI (cable included), 8-pin DIN for analog video, 3.5mm headphone jack, Optical S/PDIF, 100Mbps Ethernet, Wi-Fi, Cartridge port (>99% compatible), Datasette port (6-pin edge connector), Disk drive port (6-pin IEC DIN), 2 × DB-9 joystick/paddle ports, User port (26-pin internal, adapter sold separately) Keyboard 66-key mechanical, Gateron Pro 3.0 55g switches, Original C64 layout and shapes, Full NKRO, USB plug, 70 RGB LEDs, Standard stabilizers Lighting Case and keyboard lighting thoughtfully integrated into motherboard and configurable via menu, Adjustable patterns, speeds, brightness (not on BASIC Beige model) Other Rocker switch (power, reset, menu, freeze), 12V DC worldwide power supply (included)

As well as the computer, PSU, and HDMI cable mentioned above, buyers will also get a spiral-bound user guide, a 64GB USB Cassette Drive featuring 50+ full games, including licensed classics, plus music, demos, a quick start guide, and a collection of stickers.

In operation, you may wish to use the cassette-style USB drive a lot of the time. There’s convenient Wi-Fi game transfer available, too. However, C64 stalwarts can also have fun with their collections of “dusty old cartridges, CRT TVs, datasettes, or disk drives,” assures the Commodore 64 Ultimate website.

Three editions, $299, $349, and $499

The cheapest entry to new Commodore 64 Ultimate ownership is the BASIC Beige edition at $299 during the promotional pre-order stage of this project. As it says on the box, this is a standard beige machine, and it has no lighting frills. Despite the entry-level status, this machine will come with the same “autographs/names of C64 creators past and present, etched forever in the motherboard copper,” as the other, more expensive models.

Moving up to the Commodore 64 Ultimate: Starlight Edition, and for your extra $50, you will get a machine with a translucent case, featuring the “world’s first translucent mechanical keyboard PCB.” There is LED lighting, too, which can be configured to react to sounds coming from the computer.

Considerably more expensive, at a touted $499, we find the Commodore 64 Ultimate: Founders Edition. This computer is housed in a translucent amber case, bearing a commemorative Commodore gold seal 'share' certificate. Moreover, there is a 24k gold Commodore badges 'dog tag' necklace, and a gold label holographic serial number sticker starting at 00000001. An "I Rebooted C=" t-shirt is also included in this collector's edition. Reactive lighting is also present on this model.

Crowdfunding details and a reminder

This project is using its crowdfunding platform, not Kickstarter or Indiegogo, to save expenses. However, the Commodore.net pages assure readers that this new official product comes with a money-back guarantee, which means you can cancel the order at any time before shipping for a full refund “no questions asked.” Once in your hands, you are promised a one-year limited warranty covering defects in materials and artistry.

Readers are also assured that the release of this hardware isn’t tied to the success of the Commodore Corp buyout. Still, some will want to wait until October or November and be happy to pay a touted $50 premium on these crowdfunding prices to benefit from insights from retro tech publication reviews, for the certainty of a finished manufacturing phase, and for shipping from stock.

