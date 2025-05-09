RISC-V makes its way into DeepComputing's $349 AI PC

Fans of RISC-V, the open source ISA, can finally get their hands on DeepComputing's DC ROMA RISC-V AI PC. The release also includes an option to buy the DC-ROMA RISC-V Mainboard II as a replacement for the Framework Laptop 13. As of writing, the PC is listed for $399 and is currently sold out. However, the mainboard replacement option is still in stock and listed for $359.

This PC is intended for those who want more customization potential, which perfectly suits this modular AI PC. Even at its core, it relies on a RISC-V AI SoC with SiFive P550 CPU cores. It can produce up to 50 TOPS for AI edge computing with 40 TOPS coming from its integrated NPU. The DC-ROMA RISC-V Mainboard II replacement is $50 more expensive than anticipated, but its release date is also much earlier.

This RISC-V-based CPU is a 64-bit processor with a total of 8 cores. It's hardly the fastest on the market, reaching up to 2.0 GHz, but it's plenty for handling various edge AI applications. There are a few options available to customize the storage options, with the cheapest being no storage at all and ranging in capacity from 256GB to 1TB.

As far as graphics are concerned, it features an integrated Imagination GPU which outputs to a 13.5-inch monitor, although a sold-out 14-inch option is available on the product page. The 13.5-inch display has a resolution of 2256 x 1504px with a refresh rate of 60Hz. Memory-wise, the DC-ROMA RISC-V Mainboard II replacement comes with 32GB of RAM, but 64GB varieties are listed, albeit sold out.

The DC-ROMA RISC-V AI Laptop comes with Ubuntu Desktop 24.04 LTS preinstalled, but you could run others in its place. It has built-in audio support with two 2W speakers and a 3.5mm jack for external audio devices. A USB-C hub provides four USB Type-C ports. A fingerprint scanner is available for added security, along with a 1080p integrated webcam. The unit is powered by a 55Whr battery.

