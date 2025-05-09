RISC-V makes its way into DeepComputing's $349 AI PC

News
By published

All the fun of RISC-V packaged up for AI-powered edge computing.

RISC-V Laptop
(Image credit: Deep Computing)

Fans of RISC-V, the open source ISA, can finally get their hands on DeepComputing's DC ROMA RISC-V AI PC. The release also includes an option to buy the DC-ROMA RISC-V Mainboard II as a replacement for the Framework Laptop 13. As of writing, the PC is listed for $399 and is currently sold out. However, the mainboard replacement option is still in stock and listed for $359.

This PC is intended for those who want more customization potential, which perfectly suits this modular AI PC. Even at its core, it relies on a RISC-V AI SoC with SiFive P550 CPU cores. It can produce up to 50 TOPS for AI edge computing with 40 TOPS coming from its integrated NPU. The DC-ROMA RISC-V Mainboard II replacement is $50 more expensive than anticipated, but its release date is also much earlier.

This RISC-V-based CPU is a 64-bit processor with a total of 8 cores. It's hardly the fastest on the market, reaching up to 2.0 GHz, but it's plenty for handling various edge AI applications. There are a few options available to customize the storage options, with the cheapest being no storage at all and ranging in capacity from 256GB to 1TB.

As far as graphics are concerned, it features an integrated Imagination GPU which outputs to a 13.5-inch monitor, although a sold-out 14-inch option is available on the product page. The 13.5-inch display has a resolution of 2256 x 1504px with a refresh rate of 60Hz. Memory-wise, the DC-ROMA RISC-V Mainboard II replacement comes with 32GB of RAM, but 64GB varieties are listed, albeit sold out.

The DC-ROMA RISC-V AI Laptop comes with Ubuntu Desktop 24.04 LTS preinstalled, but you could run others in its place. It has built-in audio support with two 2W speakers and a 3.5mm jack for external audio devices. A USB-C hub provides four USB Type-C ports. A fingerprint scanner is available for added security, along with a 1080p integrated webcam. The unit is powered by a 55Whr battery.

Follow Tom's Hardware on Google News to get our up-to-date news, analysis, and reviews in your feeds. Make sure to click the Follow button.

See more Laptops News
Ash Hill
Ash Hill
Contributing Writer

Ash Hill is a contributing writer for Tom's Hardware with a wealth of experience in the hobby electronics, 3D printing and PCs. She manages the Pi projects of the month and much of our daily Raspberry Pi reporting while also finding the best coupons and deals on all tech.

More about laptops

Alienware's new Aurora laptops are for gamers who crave some design subtlety

Lenovo's new Legion 9i gaming laptop sports an 18-inch dual-mode 3D display and flagship specs

MSI Z890 Godlike Motherboard Review: All the features for all the money
See more latest
Most Popular
Arm
Lenovo's in-house Arm chip could rival Qualcomm and MediaTek, spotted in Yoga Pad Pro 2-in-1 convertible
Nvidia Hopper H100 die shot
Nvidia readies cut-down HGX H20 GPU for China to comply with export control rules
Lego Brick construction
LegoGPT creates Lego designs using AI and text inputs — tool now available for free to the public
Huawei MateBook X Pro
Huawei's Kirin X90 may be the company's 'Apple Silicon' moment — Matebook Pro 2025 features in-house hardware and software
Nvidia GB10
Nvidia's GB10 Superchip trails Apple's M3 and Qualcomm's Snapdragon X Elite in latest benchmarks
Gigabyte RTX 5060/Ti lineup
Nvidia's RTX 5060 will launch without reviews since chipmaker opts not to supply press drivers to reviewers
GeForce RTX 5090 Founders Edition
Nvidia RTX 5090 can crack an 8-digit passcode in just 3 hours — password cracking benchmarks show tremendous performance
Hygon CPU
Chinese chipmaker readies 128-core, 512-thread CPU with AVX-512 and 16-channel DDR5-5600 support
Cadence Millenium M2000 Supercomputer
Cadence releases new AI supercomputer — uses Nvidia RTX Pro 6000 GPUs to improve simulation run time
Amedac
Former SK hynix employee transferred advanced chip packaging technologies to Huawei