Nvidia's first desktop PC chip lands this month — Asus leads with Ascend GX10 Grace Blackwell desktop platform

Actual systems based on Nvidia's GB10 Grace Blackwell platform will be launched starting July 22, according to an Asus invitation, spotted by VideoCardz, promoting the event. The company plans to re-introduce its Ascend GX10 mini-PC on the day. However, the presentation itself barely indicates availability timeframe, or actual price, though both were touched upon by Nvidia itself previously.

"Asus Ascent GX10 Product Launch: Discover the power of the compact Asus Ascent GX10," a statement in the flyer published by VideoCardz reads. "Learn about its key advantages and how it empowers Al development. Nvidia Keynote Speaker: Hear from an Nvidia expert on the cutting-edge features of DGX Spark Software Stack – and how they are redefining Al performance."

The description clearly puts the Asus Ascend GX10 system beyond 'just mini PCs' and skyrockets the unit right into the workstation and edge AI space.

Nvidia's GB10 Superchip system-in-package (SiP) integrates a Grace CPU that packs 10 high-performance Arm Cortex-X925 cores running up to 3.90 GHz with 10 power-efficient Cortex-A725 cores, alongside a Blackwell GPU capable of delivering 1 PetaFLOPS of FP4 compute throughput for AI workloads. The SiP features a 256-bit memory interface supporting 128GB of unified LPDDR5X memory, reaching bandwidths up to 273 GB/s, which is comparable to the memory subsystem of Apple's M4 Pro.

Nvidia positions the GB10 platform as an AI solution that delivers data center–level performance in a compact form-factor suitable for workstations and edge deployments. The unit is expected to come at a steep price, though, something that Asus does not clear up at this point.

Nvidia emphasizes the SiP's unified memory architecture, massive FP4 throughput, and strong single-thread performance as key advantages over traditional CPU-GPU setups. In this way, Nvidia presents GB10 as an ideal solution for building and running LLMs, generative AI applications, and other demanding workloads on desktop-class systems.

However, leaked performance Geekbench figures of the GB10 may disappoint. When it comes to general-purpose compute in Geekbench, the GB10 is close to Qualcomm's Snapdragon X Elite and near Apple's M3 processor, based on the leaked scores. Given that this processor targets AI workstation use cases, high single-thread performance remains an important factor.

Stay On the Cutting Edge: Get the Tom's Hardware Newsletter Get Tom's Hardware's best news and in-depth reviews, straight to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Asus' Ascend GX10 mini-PC should closely resemble those of Nvidia's own DGX Spark small form-factor system that is priced at $3,000. In addition to Asus, Dell, HP, and Lenovo are prepping their own versions of the DGX Spark, though prices of such machines as well as their positioning remains unclear.

Follow Tom's Hardware on Google News to get our up-to-date news, analysis, and reviews in your feeds. Make sure to click the Follow button.