Zotac is readying AMD Strix Halo powered mini-PCs for Computex

Zotac is preparing to launch new mini-PC offerings at Computex next week, featuring AMD's beastly Strix Halo APUs and desktop Blackwell GPUs from Nvidia. So far, the company has showcased two designs with Nvidia hardware, featuring the desktop RTX 5060 Ti and the RTX 5070, and one AMD-based design with a Ryzen AI MAX CPU. Details on exact specifications and pricing have not been shared, but we'll hear more from the team at Taipei in just a few days.

Under its ZBOX Mini PC offerings, Zotac's Magnus-E lineup features compact yet powerful mini-PCs targeted at enthusiasts and content creators. The latest Strix Halo addition should extend their appeal to AI/ML developers as well. The upcoming Magnus One is equipped with an 8.48-liter chassis, housing a desktop RTX 5070 Ti 16GB along with a Core Ultra 7 processor from Intel, potentially from the Core Ultra 200S series.

The Magnus EN follows with a compact 2.65-liter design, home to the RTX 5060 Ti 16GB (desktop). This is accompanied by a mobile Core Ultra 7 processor, which can either be the Core Ultra 7 265H or its HX counterpart. With Arrow Lake, the distinction between Intel's H and HX grade processors goes beyond TDP and core counts. Arrow Lake-H features rebadged SoC Tiles from Meteor Lake, which can potentially offset performance gains, as shown in a previous review.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Zotac) (Image credit: Zotac)

The AMD-special Magnus EA uses a similar 2.65-liter enclosure, said to feature an AMD Ryzen AI Max processor. It is important to note that AMD offers several configurations of its Strix Halo offerings, with AIBs free to offer up to 128GB of unified memory. While the precise model hasn't been specified, Zotac will likely put together a configuration with the Ryzen AI Max+ 395 and 128GB of memory. As such, we can expect to see these mini-PCs with as many as 16 cores / 32 threads based on Zen 5, and a powerful graphics engine with 40 RDNA 3.5 Compute Units, rivaling Nvidia's RTX 4060 and RTX 4070 laptop GPUs.

