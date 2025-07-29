‘World’s smallest Intel Core Ultra-powered Mini PC’ crown claimed by fanless Aaeon PICO-MTU4-SEMI — just 43mm high and 0.44 liters in size

Edge computing specialist Aaeon has rolled out the tiny new PICO-MTU4-SEMI, which it claims to be the “world’s smallest Intel Core Ultra-powered Mini PC.” This Intel Core Ultra 5 Processor 125U-packing PC measures just 108 x 95 x 43mm (about 0.44 liters, 14.9 fl oz). Searching our archives for smaller Core Ultra PCs seems to support the compactness claims, with the Aaeon being noticeably smaller than the MSI Cubi NUC 1M that we previously featured, for example.

The Aaeon PICO-MTU4-SEMI design gets bonus points for being entirely passive; however, it must lose some for looking like something you’d tether to the back of an Acorn Electron. Readers are also likely to be uneasy regarding the port selection. However, the limited internal expansion options seem like an understandable constraint here.

(Image credit: Aaeon)

Knowing that this is a device targeting installation within “industrial robots and AGVs while still providing a broad selection of interfaces for peripheral devices such as cameras and sensors,” provides some background to the port selection. Thus, the PICO-MTU4-SEMI bristles with the familiar DB9 style ports, common on such devices. These are mostly intended for legacy-friendly COM ports, facilitating RS-232/422/485 serial communication with various industrial devices and machinery. We see on this new Aaeon that one is also a GPIO, for further I/O control flexibility. All these 9-pin ports are tagged as ‘optional’ in Aaeon’s spec sheets.

Sticking to the topic of ports, around the other side of the device, you will find a meager pair of USB 3.2 Type-A ports, 2.5GbE and 1GbE LAN ports, a single display output in the shape of an HDMI 1.4 connector, and a DC-in jack. That isn’t a lot, but one assumes Aaeon must know its business audience.

(Image credit: Aaeon)

Moving inside the 1.10-pound (0.60kg) PICO-MTU4-SEMI, Aaeon quips either an Intel Core Ultra 5 Processor 125U, or there’s an Ultra 7 165U for the speed freaks. Both these chips have a processor base power of 15W.

Aaeon feeds the passively cooled Intel processors with up to 32GB of soldered single-channel LPDDR5. Meanwhile, an M.2 2280 SSD slot is ready for your choice of fixed storage device (PCIe Gen 4 and SATA compatible). A vacant M.2 2230 E-Key slot will most likely be used by those wanting on-board Wi-Fi connectivity.

The PICO-MTU4-SEMI is compatible with Windows 10 or 11, as well as Ubuntu Linux 22.04.2, specifies Aaeon. We don’t have pricing or retail links for this tiny fanless Core Ultra 5-powered Mini PC. If you are interested, get in touch with Aaeon directly.

Stay On the Cutting Edge: Get the Tom's Hardware Newsletter Get Tom's Hardware's best news and in-depth reviews, straight to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Follow Tom's Hardware on Google News to get our up-to-date news, analysis, and reviews in your feeds. Make sure to click the Follow button.