Tiny GPD MicroPC 2 smashes crowdfunding goal – sequel to 2019 original improves mobile productivity yet remains under 500g

Hong Kong-based purveyor of tiny computers, GPD, has launched a refreshed version of its ‘true pocket-sized’ productivity powerhouse on Indiegogo. The new GPD MicroPC 2 brings a multitude of upgrades to the 2019 original (and to the minor update ‘2021Ver’). As well as improved computing power and resources under the hood, the biggest change here is the new pivoting touch screen, capable of transforming this UMPC into a tablet.

Other big changes for the GPD MicroPC 2

Sticking with screen-related details, the new MicroPC 2 features a 7-inch display, boosted from its predecessor’s 6-inch one. It has also got more pixels for your peepers, moving up to 1920 x 1080 (FH) from the 1280 x 720 pixel panel of old.

As noted, screen articulation has been improved. Instead of just tilting back 150 degrees in traditional laptop clamshell fashion, the new model can go flat – 180 degrees – as well as be pivoted around, opening up a tablet mode for users. It has 10-point touch, which is enough for most folks. With its new poke-friendly specs, it is sensible that the screen is coated with 6th Gen Corning Gorilla Glass plus an anti-fingerprint layer on top. We’d like more stats about the screen’s quality, but the Indiegogo page says it uses LTPS tech, running at 60 Hz, and is capable of pushing out 500 nits.

On the outside of the device is a miniature keyboard deck. Due to its physical size, this is tailored for thumb typing, with wedge-shaped keys. Both a precision touchpad (upper right of keys) and a three-button mouse input device are built into the keyboard deck for flexibility.

Inside the GPD MicroPC 2

Inside the new MicroPC, you will find several welcome updates. Firstly, there’s an Intel Processor N250 4C/4T 15W chip running at up to 3.8 GHz. This is purportedly 3X faster than its predecessor, the Celeron N4100/N4120. Meanwhile, the N250's iGPU, with 32 EUs and 256 shaders, clocking up to 1.25 GHz, is allegedly 5X faster.

Giving the processing power some breathing room, you have 16GB LPDDR5-4800 RAM on board. For storage, there's a 512GB SSD PCIe Gen3 x4 as standard, in M.2 2280 form factor, so that is easy to change or upgrade.

Ports – lots of choice, but not the fastest

GPD is pretty proud of the port selection provided by its new generation MicroPC. There are indeed a good number of physical ports, plus all the wireless connectivity you would expect on a modern laptop, but they aren’t all to the fastest standards. It is probably doing as much, with respect to I/O, as the underlying Intel Twin Lake platform will allow.

The most useful ports on this tiny laptop are its twin full-feature USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-C ports. As well as supporting 10 Gbps data, they can be used for power delivery with up to 45W charging, or DisplayPort 1.4 connectivity up to 4K/60 each. On the topic of displays, there’s also a dedicated HDMI 2.1 port, again supporting up to 4K/60.

Regular old USB Type-A ports are also still useful and present here. There are two again, both with 10 Gbps bandwidth, again. A microSD card slot is also handily present, with read/write speeds up to 160 and 120MB/s, respectively.

For networking, this machine has both 2.5G Ethernet and Wi-Fi 6, as well as Bluetooth 5.2 for peripherals, speakers, etc. There's also a side-mounted power button with a fingerprint reader, which works with Windows Hello.

Rounding up some of the important stuff we haven’t mentioned yet, this new MicroPC comes with a 27.5Wh battery, which GPD says can deliver between two and eight hours of usage - depending on what you are doing. GPD says you can also run this device off a suitable powerbank.

Impressive ruggedness (on paper) seems to be another attractive point of GPD's latest pocketable UMPC. It is designed in an ABS housing, and GPD asserts that it is flame retardant, has a Rockwell hardness rating of R109, and can pass a drop test from 5m (over 16ft!).

Crowdfunding success for this $495 portable

While the GPD MicroPC 2 hasn’t been live on Indiegogo very long, it has already gained enough traction to earn over 6,000% of its funding goal. Interested tiny tech lovers can put down $495 for the configuration we outlined above with the Intel N250 and 16/512GB. Worldwide deliveries are expected to be made starting in September.

Remember that crowdfunding a project is not a guarantee of receiving a finished product. Backing a crowdfunded project is akin to an investment; you believe in the project and want it to succeed. You are not purchasing a retail product.

