AMD unveils industry-first Stable Diffusion 3.0 Medium AI model generator tailored for XDNA 2 NPUs — designed to run locally on Ryzen AI laptops

AMD, in collaboration with Stability AI, has unveiled the industry's first Stable Diffusion 3.0 Medium AI model tailored for the company's XDNA 2 NPUs which process data in the BF16 format. The model is designed to run locally on laptops based on AMD's Ryzen AI laptops and is available now via Amuse 3.1.

The model is a text-to-image generator based on Stable Diffusion 3.0 Medium, which is optimized for BF16 precision and designed to run locally on machines with XDNA 2 NPUs. The model is suitable for generating customizable stock-quality visuals, which can be branded or tailored for design and marketing applications. The model interprets written prompts and produces 1024×1024 images, then uses a built-in NPU pipeline to upscale them to 2048×2048 resolution, resulting in 4MP outputs, which AMD claims are suitable for print and professional use.

The model requires a PC equipped with an AMD Ryzen AI 300-series or Ryzen AI MAX+ processor, an XDNA 2 NPU capable of at least 50 TOPS, and a minimum of 24GB of system RAM, as the model alone uses 9GB during generation.

The key advantage of the model is, of course, that it runs entirely on-device; the model enables fast, offline image generation without needing Internet access or cloud services. The model is aimed at content creators and designers who need customizable images and supports advanced prompting features for fine control over image composition. AMD even provides examples. A prompt to draw a toucan looks as follows:

"Close up, award-winning wildlife photography, vibrant and exotic face of a toucan against a black background, focusing on the colorful beak, vibrant color, best shot, 8k, photography, high res."

To use the model, users must install the latest AMD Adrenalin Edition drivers and the Amuse 3.1 Beta software from Tensorstack. Once installed, users should open Amuse, switch to EZ Mode, move the slider to HQ, and enable the 'XDNA 2 Stable Diffusion Offload' option.

Usage of the model is subject to the Stability AI Community License. The model is free for individuals and small businesses with less than $1 million in annual revenue, though licensing terms may change eventually. Keep in mind that Amuse is still in beta, so its stability or performance may vary.

Stay On the Cutting Edge: Get the Tom's Hardware Newsletter Get Tom's Hardware's best news and in-depth reviews, straight to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Follow Tom's Hardware on Google News to get our up-to-date news, analysis, and reviews in your feeds. Make sure to click the Follow button.