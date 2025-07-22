Lenovo Legion Go 2 prototype spotted ahead of launch in China — Ryzen Z2 and OLED display reportedly complemented by 1TB SSD, 32GB RAM, and more
Early look at Lenovo’s next gaming handheld.
An early prototype of what seems to be the successor of Lenovo’s Legion Go handheld console has been spotted in China. The information comes from Reddit user Worth_Spot, who claims that following the shutdown of Lenovo’s manufacturing plant for the handheld console, the factory has begun offloading a number of developer units on Chinese second-hand marketplaces.
The pre-production unit of the Legion Go 2 can be seen in an in-depth video on YouTube, which was originally posted on BiliBili. The device features a similar-looking design to the previous-gen model with detachable controllers and a large 8.8-inch display. According to the video, the display features an OLED panel made by Samsung Display with support for HDR content. It also has a lower 1920 x 1200 resolution (compared to the original Legion Go), a 144 Hz refresh rate, and support for VRR (variable refresh rate) for smoother gameplay with reduced screen tearing and stuttering.
The unit is said to be powered by an AMD Ryzen Z2 processor based on the Zen 4 architecture with an 8-core/16-thread CPU design, and a 12-core Radeon 780M GPU based on RDNA 3. During the showcase of the Legion Go S series handhelds earlier this year at CES, Lenovo had confirmed that the Legion Go 2 would be available with up to a Ryzen Z2 Extreme processor.
The video also claims that the device will come with a 1TB of PCIe Gen 4 SSD along with 32GB of LPDDR5X memory clocked at 7500 MHz, and a 74Wh battery. Other reported features include support for Wi-Fi 6E and Windows 11 pre-installed with dedicated software features for gaming, including a game library integrator, on-screen stats, and various settings to tune the performance. It will once again include an integrated kickstand, a trackpad for easier navigation, while one of the detachable controllers can be used as a mouse. While there is no official confirmation, the video suggests that the Legion Go 2 will launch in September with a price tag of $1,000.
Specifications
Lenovo Legion Go 2 (rumored)
Lenovo Legion Go S
Asus ROG Xbox Ally
Asus ROG Xbox Ally X
Display
8-inch, 1920 x 1200, OLED touchscreen, 144 Hz with VRR, HDR
8-inch, 1920 x 1200, IPS, touchscreen, 120 Hz
7-inch (1080p) IPS, 500 nits, 16:9 120Hz refresh rate FreeSync Premium Corning Gorilla Glass Victus + DXC Anti-Reflection
7-inch (1080p) IPS, 500 nits, 16:9 120Hz refresh rate FreeSync Premium Corning Gorilla Glass Victus + DXC Anti-Reflection
CPU
AMD Ryzen Z2 (up to Z2 Extreme)
AMD Ryzen Z2 Go
AMD Ryzen Z2 A
AMD Ryzen AI Z2 Extreme
Memory
32GB LPDDR5X-7500MHz
32GB LPDDR5X-6400MHz
16GB LPDDR5X-6400
24GB LPDDR5X-8000
Storage
Up to 2TB SSD M.2 2280 PCIe Gen 4 SSD
1TB SSD M.2 2242 PCIe Gen 4 SSD
512GB M.2 2280 SSD
1TB M.2 2280 SSD
I/O
NA
-2x USB Type-C 4.0
-micro SD card slot
-3.5 mm headphone jack
-2x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C with DisplayPort 2.1 / Power Delivery 3.0
-1x UHS-II microSD card reader
-1x 3.5mm Combo Audio Jack
-1x USB4 Type-C with DisplayPort 2.1 / Power Delivery 3.0, Thunderbolt 4 compatible-1x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C with DisplayPort 2.1 / Power Delivery 3.0
-1x UHS-II microSD card reader
-1x 3.5mm Combo Audio Jack
Wireless connectivity
Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth (unconfirmed version)
Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3
Wi-Fi 6E (2 x 2) + Bluetooth 5.4
Wi-Fi 6E (2 x 2) + Bluetooth 5.4
Battery
74 Wh
55.5 WH
60Wh
80Wh
Operating system
Windows 11 Home
Windows 11 Home
Windows 11 Home
Windows 11 Home
Weight
NA
730g
670g
715g
As of now, Lenovo only sells the Legion Go S, which is available with the previous-gen Ryzen Z1 Extreme or the Ryzen Z2 Go processor. This puts additional pressure on the upcoming Legion Go 2 if it wants to stay competitive in the gaming handheld market. With Asus partnering directly with Microsoft to launch the ROG Xbox Ally and Ally X, Lenovo now faces devices that offer deeper Xbox integration and potentially a more polished software with broader out-of-the-box compatibility with Game Pass and Windows features.
